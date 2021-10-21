Riot and Mercedes-Benz will be giving custom-fitted rings to 2021 League of Legends world champions

Riot is handing out some ice to go with the Summoner's Cup.

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship is one of the most prestigious events in esports. And thanks to a new collaboration between Riot Games and luxury automotive partner Mercedes-Benz, whoever lifts the Summoner’s Cup this year will be getting some bespoke jewelry to go with their shiny trophy.

Each player of the winning organization at Worlds 2021 will be getting a personalized, custom-fitted championship ring, which will include their summoner name and team name displayed on the piece. The ring also features the iconic colors of the Summoner’s Cup.

Image via Riot Games

The Mercedes-Benz star logo is displayed on the sides of the ring, which is made from 18-karat white gold with a custom-cut sapphire jewel. It also has a diamond encased within the Worlds logo that’s featured on the piece. It’s an incredible piece of art made for the greatest League team of 2021 and should be something that these talented stars display proudly for years to come.

Image via Riot Games

“Championship rings are a storied tradition in sports, synonymous with the highest achievements and unmatched excellence,” said Naz Aletaha, Riot’s global head of League esports. “Since the start of our partnership in 2020, Mercedes-Benz has helped elevate and celebrate the best-of-the best in LoL Esports, and we are thrilled to bring together our shared love for design and innovation to make a resounding mark on the crowning achievement of our sport.”

The ring took a year to design, with efforts from both Riot and Mercedes-Benz helping to build a beautiful emblem of the competitive year. Later on, the ring was handcrafted by artists at GOOD ART HLYWD and is set to be revealed on-stage on Saturday, Nov. 6 when the grand finals end.

