Riot Meddler addresses lack of update for League’s personalization content for 2023

Since the start of 2023, fans have been very vocal about their overarching concerns for League of Legends, from the season’s disappointing cinematic to a lack of communication from the developers.

But over the last day, the game’s executive producer Jeremy “Brightmoon” Lee and head of League Studio Andrei “Meddler” van Roon have made it a personal goal to improve communication and inform the public on as much behind-the-scenes information as possible.

Some supporters, for example, noticed a distinct absence of a personalization and skins roadmap in the 2023 Season Start that would usually detail what thematics and cosmetics to expect in the new year.

It’s usually one of the most popular segments of Riot’s yearly opening video, but this time, only a few upcoming options were mentioned. Meddler hit on these concerns in the League subreddit, saying that there will be more content this year than the last. There were, however, some hurdles that the devs had to maneuver over 2022.

“The skins team was one of the groups that needed some rebuilding and support in 2022,” Meddler said. “We should be able to deliver about the same amount of personalization content in 2023 as in 2022, [but we] weren’t in a position to have someone speak to it cohesively as much when we were filming those videos though.”

He also said that this year, the team will be focusing on creating new thematics for League‘s biggest events, including the start of the summer, the Mid-Season Invitational, and the World Championship. They will try to avoid leaning on established events and themes like Star Guardian and PROJECT, which already have some of the highest skin counts of any universe in League‘s skin lines.