Riot may debut new LoL chromas to celebrate LPL’s 10th anniversary—but with a catch

Celebrating one of the best regions in the world.

Over the last decade, China has been one of the most dominant regions in professional League of Legends, with multiple international championships lining its trophy case and multiple superstars rising from its highly competitive scene.

This year, Riot Games might be commemorating the tenth anniversary of the league by releasing special chromas for a swath of different champion cosmetics, including World Championship collection skins featuring LPL squads like FunPlus Phoenix and Invictus Gaming, according to leaked images posted on social media today. Additionally, the potential cosmetics apparently represent some of the best LPL players of all time.

Clearlove – Sejuani

Uzi – Vayne

Meiko – Yuumi

Rookie – LeBlanc

Xiaohu- Lucian

Doinb – Malphite

Scout – Zoe

Ming – Sett

Theshy – Fiora

Champions like Sejuani, Vayne, Yuumi, LeBlanc, Lucian, Malphite, Zoe, Sett, Fiora, and Kai’Sa appear set to receive new looks. For any players and fans who wish to celebrate the LPL with these special skin variants, though, you might be out of luck. These items will only be available on the Chinese servers, according to the leak.

All of these players are known to some degree for their play on these specific champions, whether it’s Uzi’s iconic Vayne plays, Doinb’s Worlds-winning performances on Malphite, or Rookie’s fearsome play on LeBlanc. They have been immortalized in history, and if these cosmetics drop, the players can be celebrated by fans across the region with these new looks.

This wouldn’t be the first time China has gotten special content from Riot. There have also been new splash arts for specific skin chromas in the region, as well as the new Ignite fan in VALORANT that was supposedly going to be available as an exclusive skin in China before fans convinced the developers to release it in all regions.

