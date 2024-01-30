Riot layoffs reportedly worsen LEC ‘crunch’ culture with supposed ‘disastrous’ effects on show

We’re only one month into the new year, but the League of Legends competitive scene has already undergone some massive changes after the recent layoffs at Riot Games.

In Europe, for example, a new report by Richard Lewis has brought several supposed behind-the-scenes issues to light at the LEC, with some extending into multiple other regions and other Riot-based esports titles. At least 30 people from the LEC broadcast team were laid off by the company during the company-wide layoffs, including engineers, producers, and managers.

Scaling back after the storm. Photo via Riot Games and LEC on Twitter

According to Lewis, several former and current employees were left in limbo as they awaited their fate, with some being told “not to worry” before being given the horrible news. Most European staff did not have an inkling of the plans moving forward until they were let go, and now, the remaining staff on the broadcast team have been tasked to increase their work output to keep the show running.

“Everyone has two or even three jobs here,” one anonymous employee told Lewis. “The working hours are insane, but if you don’t do it, they will hire someone else who will. Everyone wants to work for Riot because it looks good on your employment record, so you have to be irreplaceable. Even then, that hasn’t worked because I’ve seen irreplaceable people be fired.”

In fact, most people on the team reportedly believed that even prior to the layoffs, the LEC was understaffed. According to reports, many were working in several other capacities across the Riot ecosystem, whether it was the LEC, other EMEA Regional Leagues, the Mid-Season Invitational, or even in other esports like VALORANT. As a result, employees are furious leadership decided to cut several important figures without realizing they also hold important roles for major international events.

To upkeep the quality of this past week’s broadcast, Riot reportedly brought in workers from other departments in the company, and supposedly flew in people from Dublin and Los Angeles to help with the show. That help could be short-lived, however, as one member of the broadcast crew said “many on the crew are expecting they won’t have that support next week which will be the real test.”

If these work conditions continue to break down, the remainder of the LEC broadcast team will need to batten down the hatches and hope Riot is able to make the right decisions to help them survive another week without a majority of its team.