Riot knows Blue Essence has lost meaning for LoL veterans and is working on changes

Riot Games is aware the Blue Essence players earn simply by playing League of Legends loses its value for those with older accounts and has declared it’s working on a way to make it more meaningful in the long run.

Blue Essence is one of two currencies in League, and it’s one of the easiest to earn. In the beginning, Blue Essence is a crucial currency because it’s a great way to unlock champions and expand your champion pool. However, as your account grows, along with your collection of champions, the value of Blue Essence quickly begins to diminish.

Even Riot knows this—and they’re looking to right those wrongs.

BarackProbama on Blue Essence pic.twitter.com/meWh4KtFSQ — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) October 16, 2023

On Reddit, BarackProbama explained admitted Riot knows there is an issue with the value of Blue Essence and that the Blue Essence Emporium isn’t a long-term solution, which is something the developers are trying to find.

Right now, the Blue Essence Emporium is one of the only decent ways to spend Blue Essence on chromas and icons. However, not all chromas are available in the Emporium, and the Emporium isn’t around all year. In fact, it was unavailable for over a year because Riot was trying to rework it. Then, when it did appear in September, players quickly noticed it wasn’t all too different; others cried foul and suggested its value had even dropped.

One sticking point for players was BarackProbama’s suggestion Riot wants to make essence more important. They’re annoyed because the devs actually just removed the ability for players to change their Summoner Name, which was one of the only ways to use Essence.

So not only is Blue Essence becoming a meaningless currency for many, but the devs are also limiting what small things it can do. The concern now is, how will they make Blue Essence more meaningful when Riot is already reducing its value?

League fans hope Riot implements another way to spend Blue Essence soon, especially as inventories continue to pile up with the near-useless currency.

