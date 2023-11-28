Riot is reworking Ornn’s Masterwork LoL items again, and mages are in for a treat

League of Legends dataminers have reportedly found many changes in Ornn’s Masterwork items, which he creates using Living Forge. While some were removed, others were buffed—including the mages’ favorite item.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 27, a player listed the changes found by dataminers. The one that stirred the most reactions from the community is those applied to Rabadon’s Masterwork item. It’s returning as an Ornn upgrade in 2024 and will grant 190 AP (instead of 140 previously).

Beware of Veigar’s snowball in the next season. Image via Riot Games

“Back to yelling at people to put their Rabadons into slot 1,” wrote an Ornn player in the top comments. This is a popular item for mages since it’s the one that grants the most AP, but it’s also expensive. When an Ornn is in a game, it’ll likely increase its value tremendously if this buff is introduced to live servers with Patch 14.1.

Aside from this change, the Kraken Slayer and Black Cleaver will also return with enhanced stats. That said, over a dozen Masterwork upgrades will be removed, and eight will be introduced for the first time. Here are the new Ornn upgrades that might enter the 2024 season, according to dataminers:

Caster’s Companion: Force of Arms (AP, Mana, Ability Haste)

Experimental Hexplate: T.U.R.B.O. (AD, Attack Speed, HP)

Hubris: Ataraxia (AD, Lethality, Ability Haste)

Opportunity: Certainty (AD, Lethality, Move Speed)

Voltaic Cyclosword: Swordnado (AD, Lethality, Ability Haste)

Nashor’s Tooth: The Baron’s Gift (AP, Attack Speed, Ability Haste)

Spear of Shojin: Shojin’s Resolve (AD, HP, Ability Haste)

Stormrazor: Eye of the Storm (AD, Attack Speed)

These changes are far from being brought to live servers as they’re part of the 2024 preseason patch, planned for Jan. 3, 2024. In addition, they have yet to join the PBE servers. They will likely be adjusted before becoming official. In the meantime, mages might invade PBE games when Ornn will be picked after those changes are introduced to be tested out.