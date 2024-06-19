Forgot password
Splash art for Hall of Legends LeBlanc skin in League of Legends
Image via Riot Games
League of Legends

Riot is making it much easier to complete the LoL Faker Hall of Legends pass

Double the XP!
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Published: Jun 18, 2024 07:51 pm

Riot Games is adding another repeatable mission to the League of Legends Hall of Legends pass today to ensure even ARAM and League Arena-mode enthusiasts can earn experience twice as fast and complete the pass in less time.

The League development team announced the significant update to the event pass mission addition on June 18 in a short post on X (formerly Twitter). This new repeatable mission, which has been designed to benefit all players, means everyone can earn experience twice as fast. As a result, you should be able to complete the pass a whole lot quicker than you usually would when compared to a standard pass from past League events.

Hall of Legends Ahri Premium edition splash art for League of Legends
You can earn several Ahri icons and emotes from the premium track. Image via Riot Games

This is genuinely a buff for the free and paid pass tracks. If you haven’t purchased the premium event pass for the Hall of Legends event, you only have access to the free rewards, and there are only 11 for you to claim at milestones five, 13, 17, 33, 43, 47, 50, 62, 82, 95, and 99. Earning more experience means you can get all 11 rewards much faster, which makes completing the Faker missions less tedious. If you’ve already purchased the pass, you’ll unlock the rest of the 89 milestones much faster too.

One of the best aspects of these new repeatable mission is it applies to those who enjoy playing ARAM and Arena. The devs considered not everyone plays League for Summoner’s Rift, so it’s nice to know those who only jump on for a fast-paced lobby or two can still benefit from this increase in event pass experience moving forward.

Today’s update has already been so well received that League players are now asking the Riot developers to make this accelerated pass permanent for future events. Whether that’s a decision the devs make remains to be seen.

Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
