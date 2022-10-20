Riot is inviting the League community to help identify the cause of a game-breaking bug

League of Legends has been a bug-ridden game since its humble beginnings back in 2009 and it’s no secret the devs are working hard to weed out as many bugs as they can with each patch. But, with each new champion, item, and interaction added to the game, more bugs emerge, one more weird than the other. The latest bug discovered in League and Teamfight Tactics is closely connected to significant FPS drops during the mid game.

The bug normally appears during the early game—from the fifth minute to the tenth minute—and causes your FPS to either stay low or act erratic, according to a post on League’s subreddit. Since the devs are unable to reproduce this bug faithfully, they’re urging players to try and identify the cause of this issue.

If you experience sudden FPS drops from minute five to minute 10, Riot is requesting further details, including CPU and GPU specifications, GPU driver version, and reproduction rate. You can also answer these questions: What overlays are you running, did running the game in DX9 mode help, and did running with SMT/Hyperthreading turned-off help? And lastly, you can send them the .rpd file found in “League of Legends/Logs/Performance Logs/” after finishing a game where you experienced an FPS drop.

It remains to be seen when this game-breaking bug will be fixed.