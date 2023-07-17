Riot is going to give LoL players the one 2v2v2v2 feature they want, but not yet

On the bright side, we have something to look forward to further down the road.

2v2v2v2, the new League of Legends game mode, will have almost everything we ever dreamed of—Augmentations, returning items like Hextech Gunblade, and spicy cameos. Unfortunately, one demanded feature will be missing from the new game mode this time around, but Riot Games will fix it when the mode returns in the future.

The 2v2v2v2 mode will officially release on July 20 worldwide and hyped as they are, League players have been surging to the PBE to test it out. But while testing the new feature, players noticed and brought it to everyone’s attention in a July 15 Reddit post that the new mode won’t be featured as an option for custom games. Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon replied to this post confirming the custom 2v2v2v2 mode will actually become available the next time the feature goes live.

When 2v2v2v2 mode goes live later this week, you will be able to queue up with only one more player. The other duos in the arena will be complete strangers and there will be no way to squeeze in more than just one friend in the arena with you.

Although I’m glad the new game mode will feature the option to create custom matches, this game mode, which should be all about friends having the times of their lives and finally having the opportunity to play against one another, should be in the game from the get-go. It’s hard to imagine Riot wasn’t ready for the community demanding this feature and it’s even harder to imagine months and months will pass before we’ll be able to match our strength against our friends.

