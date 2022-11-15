Riot is attempting to increase Dr. Mundo’s jungle viability in League with new round of changes

A recently-reworked champion in League of Legends is receiving a few gameplay updates that might allow him to flourish in more than just his intended role.

Riot Twin Enso, a champion designer for League, revealed today that Riot is looking at various changes for Dr. Mundo, many of which are aimed at making the goofy champion more viable in the jungle. Like the previously-announced Zeri changes, these adjustments are expected to be available for testing on the PBE later today, with no indication as to when they will reach the live servers.

Hey, y'all! @Damascus_Glenn made some new Dr. Mundo changes which should be on the PBE soon.

Dr. Mundo is taking a hit to his base stats to prevent him from being threatening at early levels across two roles. Both parts of his passive impacting his health regeneration are also being nerfed, including the health his canister provides.

Riot is placing a large emphasis on Dr. Mundo’s W, Heart Zapper, in an attempt to make the ability feel more worthwhile to use. Though it’ll cost more health to use and last for a shorter duration, he will turn even more damage taken while the ability is active into gray health, thus allowing him to heal more after the duration ends.

Dr. Mundo will no longer be able to execute small jungle monsters with his E, instead receiving an extra 50-percent damage to all jungle monsters. The Madman of Zaun’s Q will also now require extra health to use. Notably, this appears to take away from Dr. Mundo’s strengths in the top lane because he loses a bit of his ability to poke his enemies.

His ultimate, Maximum Dosage, no longer provides the champion with extra AD, but he’ll gain exponentially more health as the ability ranks up. A new passive is also being added to the ability that increases its healing effects when at max rank.

This myriad of changes to Dr. Mundo’s kit will be released today on the PBE, where Riot will likely watch the champion closely to ensure that the jungle-oriented focus lands well with players.