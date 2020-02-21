Riot has hotfixed Sona and Soraka

Following their sudden emergence in the meta, Riot tackled Sona and Soraka in League of Legends Patch 10.4.

The traditional enchanter support champions had infuriated the top lane and were causing mayhem in solo queue and competitive play. Today, they’ve received yet more changes in a hotfix.

Soraka had an astonishing 56.74 percent win rate in the previous patch and was well overdue a nerf. She featured prominently in competitive, with her healing extensive kit proving almost impossible to counter.

Some hotfixes coming today for 10.4 to make sure everything ends up as intended. We expect to sometimes have to follow up on changes and want to react quickly.



Immolate mechanic slightly too strong

Soraka top nerfed correctly, support too weak

Sona top still too strong

But the nerfs she received earlier this week have taken a toll on her role support capabilities. To balance this, Riot has reduced her cooldown on Astral Fusion (W) from 8 to 2 to 6 to 2 seconds, and its mana cost from 50 to 70 to 40 to 60.

This should give her more laning power in the bot lane, and allow her to top up her AD carry at a higher rate. Soraka’s health cost reduction when rejuvenated has also been increased from 40 to 100 percent to 60 to 100 percent, giving her additional support in the early levels.

Sona, though, is still far too strong, despite her nerfs in the top lane. She had a 57.34 percent win rate in solo queue and has been barely impacted by the changes in Patch 10.4.

Riot has chosen to completely kill her off in the top lane today, reducing her base AD from 49 to 45, her AD per level from 3 to 2, and her Song of Serenity (E) self haste from 20 percent to 10 to 14 percent.

In other words, Sona’s initial buff in Patch 10.3 have been almost entirely reverted.