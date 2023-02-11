Riot hits Aurelion Sol and Annie with significant hotfix nerfs after recent Patch 13.3 release

It’s only been a couple of days since Aurelion Sol hit League of Legends‘ live servers, but he is already getting some nerfs from Riot Games developers due to his immense power on the Summoner’s Rift.

In a new hotfix, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed a plethora of changes to the Star Forger that will cut down his scaling strength and overall effectiveness. Currently, he has a 51 percent win rate at Platinum rank and higher, with one of the highest pick rates in the game, according to League stats aggregate LoLalytics.

Annie and ASol hotfixes are out.



They should be reflected on the patch notes once the localization is done. pic.twitter.com/krXe05cBJC — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) February 11, 2023

Runeterra’s favorite space dragon will be getting a nerf to his base health per level, while also getting reductions to the AP ratio on his Breath of Light ability. His main crowd control ability, Singularity, is also getting a whopping 15 percent decrease to its AP ratio and is also getting a nerf to the number of stacks he receives from jungle monster camps.

Lastly, his teamfight-changing ultimate, Falling Star, is getting a much-needed nerf to its shockwave, with the subsequent slow dropping from 75 percent to 50 percent. These changes should cut into how strong he can become in the later stages of a game, especially with the amount of damage he can dish out once he hits multiple items.

Annie, on the other hand, is getting some quick nerfs to her overall durability, starting with her armor per level, which is going from 5.2 to 4.7. Her Molten Shield will also cost more mana per level, and the shield’s actual potency is getting a 15 percent AP reduction.