Riot gives first look at Victorious Lucian skin and all its chromas for League’s 2020 ranked rewards

For the first time, players will earn chromas based on which rank they hit.

The more you climb, the more you earn.

Riot unveiled the League of Legends ranked rewards for the 2020 season today, showcasing Victorious Lucian and all his chromas. Gold rank players and above will receive the skin, with a chroma unlocking for each rank you hit above Gold before the season ends.

Image via Riot Games

To further reward players who put time into the ranked climb, Riot is awarding players with exclusive chromas for the first time. The chromas will each feature hues of their respective rank. The Diamond chroma, for example, will showcase the typical ice blue and light pink hues from the rank icon.

Image via Riot Games

And everyone who finishes placements in Solo/Duo, Flex, or both will receive an Eternals Lucian Series One Permanent, a ranked profile icon, and a ranked profile banner trim.

With the Clash season also ending, players who teamed up for the tournament mode will get some goodies. The rewards are based on how many Victory Points you’ve earned. Everyone will receive a Clash Contender Icon for simply participating, however.

Honorable players will also be cashing in capsules based on what Honor level they reached. An Honor Three Capsule will get you a random ward skin and three key shards, while an Honor Four Capsule adds a random emote permanent. And an Honor Five Capsule makes it six key shards, instead.

Player still have a few weeks to keep grinding. The ranked League season ends Monday, Nov. 9.

