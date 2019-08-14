Riot Games reveals “highly experimental” changelist for Teamfight Tactics on the League PBE

It has only been a day since Riot Games revealed the game-altering changes that Patch 9.16 was bringing to Teamfight Tactics, but game designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer is already showing off a few “highly experimental” changes that will be hitting the League of Legends PBE.

First, Grievious Wounds has been nerfed instead of negating 100 percent of healing. It will now provide a unit 80 percent healing reduction. Morellonomicon and Red Buff are both being changed up as well—Morello now deals burn damage equal to 60 percent of the enemy’s maximum health over 45 seconds. Red Buff has been changed to deal the same amount of damage over the same amount of time.

Riot Mort on Twitter HIGHLY EXPERIMENTAL – Going to be putting the following change list on PBE. Incredibly subject to change, but want to get some player feels on it. If you play PBE, let me know what you think.

Mortdog explained the changes to both Morello and Red Buff, saying that both items are too “generalist,” meaning that almost any composition can use it due to its useful damage and anti-healing properties. These changes are meant to push it away from damage and only into anti-healing.

Meanwhile, Bloodthirster and Hextech Gunblade have also been nerfed a considerable amount, with the former now healing by 40 percent of the damage dealt and the latter healing for 25 percent of damage dealt.

The last changes that will be going into PBE are some nerfs to Swain and a nerf to Noble. For Swain, his healing per tick is being reduced a significant amount from 50/90/130 to 40/70/100 health. Noble units’ healing is being reduced by 5, going from 35 to 30.