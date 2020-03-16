Riot Games reportedly considers LCK resuming with online matches

South-Korean league LCK is still postponed, and it’s unclear if it will resume before the end of the Spring Split. But Riot Games is reportedly considering all possibilities to allow it to resume, including online matches, it said in a statement to Inven Global.

The 2020 LCK Spring Split was originally scheduled to end on April 12 after 10 weeks of matches. Five out of 10 weeks took place in the LCK arena without a live audience.

The league played several weeks of offline matches without a live audience amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Then, on Feb. 23, host Kim Mina taken off the broadcast when she showed symptoms of the coronavirus. Though she then tested negative, the LCK soon canceled post-match interviews were canceled and then, a few days later, the league as a whole.

It might still be possible for the teams to compete for five weeks before the Spring Split playoffs if a decision is taken quickly. The Mid Season International has already been postponed to July, so there is room in the calendar.

China’s LPL, after several weeks of being postponed, was only able to resume with online matches. They began last week and will continue for five weeks, with BO3 matches taking place everyday. The English broadcast also resumed yesterday.

LCS and LEC matches are still postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The number of declared cases has been exploding both in Europe and the United States for the past week. As of today, the United-States has declared over 3,000 cases and Germany, where the LEC is held, over 4,800. More information about those three regional leagues will likely be revealed in upcoming days.