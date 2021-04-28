Riot Games moves to shut down fan-made Chronoshift server

Fan-made content for games is a hotly contested issue within the gaming industry. League of Legends has become the latest game to be hit with such controversy, surrounding the existence of a Chronoshift server that allowed players to access and play a “legacy server” for a 10-year-old version of the game.

Developed and available for free, the server was available to League players who wished to access a nostalgic version of the MOBA. The server was made by fans, using source code that they claimed was available publicly via Riot’s Content Delivery Network, or CDN.

However, four days ago, a post was made to the r/pcgaming subreddit by one of the developers on the Chronoshift project, stating that the team had been contacted by a representative of Riot Games’ security department, asking the developers of the Chronoshift project to hand over the source code for the server and cease to run the server for public usage.

The post included a link to the original email received by the Chronoshift development team, in which a Riot employee by the name of Zed states to the team that “in the interest of keeping things brief, we need to talk” before inviting the team to communicate via Discord. Riot Games have since confirmed to PC Gamer that Zed is an employee of the company, although they were “disappointed with the tenor of the conversation” that took place via Discord.

The original post then goes on to show screenshots of the conversation between a Chronoshift developer named Lord Lothendran and the Riot employee. In the conversation, Riot’s representative asked the Chronoshift team to “hand over the source of the chronoshift.dev website” and “all source code” for the project. Zed also further enquired into the management of workload for the project and “identifiable information” shared between developers.

In a statement to PC Gamer, Riot confirmed that they had contacted the Chronoshift team, stating that “our stance on projects such as Chronoshift is explicitly called out in section 3 of our legal guidelines.” This Riot representative went on to confirm that they have now “proceeded through more formal channels” with the request to hand over information regarding the server and website for Chronoshift.

As of writing this article, the Chronoshift website is unavailable, showing an error message that connection to the site is not private. A copy of an official cease and desist letter sent by Riot to the Chronoshift team has been leaked, although the Chronoshift developers have stated via their Twitter that they were not responsible for the leak.

We have noticed a legal document sent to us has leaked online. While we understand people want "proof", we did not want this leaking and ask people to stop sharing it. — Chronoshift Project (@ChronoshiftDev) April 27, 2021

It’s as yet unconfirmed as to whether Riot will continue to pursue legal action regarding the server.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.