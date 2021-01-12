Riot further details nerfs to powerful Mythic items in League Patch 11.2

Popular Mythic items at the start of League of Legends season 11 are receiving some well-deserved nerfs, which may open up more opportunities for players to use other Mythic items.

Mark Yetter, League’s gameplay design director, revealed the specifics regarding the previously announced nerfs to Galeforce, Imperial Mandate, Hextech Rocketbelt, and Kraken Slayer in an updated Patch 11.2 preview today. And as we expected, the strengths of each of these items are being directly addressed.

Patch Preview 11.2 with all tentative changes



A few additions, and not 100% locked down but we're getting close. pic.twitter.com/k7CCQ1MQ4p — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) January 12, 2021

The days of ADCs dashing freely for a kill secure or escape are no more. Galeforce has seen an increased cooldown on its Cloudburst dash passive from 60 to 90 seconds. This nerf has major implications on champions that thrived with the increased mobility, such as Jhin and Miss Fortune, who are likely to see big changes to their win rates with this Mythic item change.

Hextech Rocketbelt’s usefulness in providing the player with a dash that does AP damage and also decaying movement speed afterward made it a must-build item for AP assassins. Although the dash itself isn’t receiving changes, the decaying movement speed boost afterward is being lowered from 50 percent for two seconds to 30 percent for 1.5 seconds.

Imperial Mandate’s sheer dominance in various bot lane combinations is also the target of a massive nerf. The item originally had a cooldown that was dependent on an ally proccing its effect of damaging an enemy who’s been affected by some form of crowd control. Now, the cooldown is reliant on the initial application of crowd control, making it so that multiple activations of Imperial Mandate will require several activations of immobility on the target from the user.

Katarina, Aphelios, and Urgot have all been abusers of Kraken Slayer’s damage working well with their on-hit abilities, leading new builds to be discovered on these champions that have become oppressive. Therefore, with these champions in mind, Kraken Slayer’s damage will now align with the reduction in the on-hit modifiers of these champions’ abilities.

These changes are all tentative and are subject to be altered before the live release of Patch 11.2, which is scheduled for Jan. 21.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.