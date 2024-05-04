LoL Arena May 3 micropatch: Galio, Trundle cop nerfs, items and augments adjusted

Another wave of adjustments has arrived for League of Legends’ Arena mode, with devs revealing Galio and Trundle were up for nerfs across their respective kits in the late evening of May 3 as players come to grips with the new meta.

The two champs were among the most popular picked and the most successful in League Arena following its relaunch last Wednesday according to stats site METAsrc. Galio has been present in over a quarter of matches this patch, boasting an incredible 40.22 win percentage. Trundle sits just a couple of points behind in all metrics, but in the majority of League Arena matches so far, one of the duo has been present and dominating.

Galio, the gatekeeper at the top of the LoL Arena charts, copped some heavy nerfs.

Devs opted to bring them back into line with hefty nerfs to their key abilities. Galio’s passive shield from Shield of Durand has been reduced by 20 percent at the max level, while the Colossus’ damage output from his Hero’s Entrance has been shaved by a third. Trundle receives far less bonus AD from his Chomp as well as less of a drain bonus from his ulti Subjugate.

Players were quick to shrug off the “tank meta” that has developed this week with many hoping a larger adjustment is on its way, but in the meantime, players will need to make do with nerfs to two champs topping charts.

Two magic damage Augments were also nerfed: Magic Missile and Spell Wake both received “spell ID cooldown” nerfs, meaning the two won’t proc as often when spells or damage-over-time effects are applied, as well as a couple of adjustments to Guardian Orb and Detonation Orb.

Here are the full adjustments and patch notes for the League Arena May 3 micropatch, which are live now on official servers.

League Arena May 3 micropatch notes: All buffs, nerfs, and adjustments

These nerfs are now live on official servers.

Champions

Galio

W Passive Shield percentage of max health reduced from 15/17.5/20/22.5/25 percent to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 percent.

W cooldown increased from 15/14/13/12/11 seconds to 18/17/16/15/14 seconds.

R Base damage reduced from 200/400/600 to 150/300/450.

Trundle

Q AD bonus reduced from 20/25/30/35/40 to 10/15/20/25/30.

Q AD reduction reduced from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20 to 5/7.5/10/12.5/15.

R armor, magic resist steal reduced from 40 percent to 30 percent.

Augments

Magic Missile

Spell ID cooldown increased from two to six seconds.

Spell Wake

Damage was reduced from 40-400 (plus 30 percent AP) to 40-300 (plus 20 percent AP).

Spell ID cooldown increased from four to six seconds.

Items

Detonation Orb

AP reduced from 100 to 90.

Magic penetration was reduced from 15 to 12.

Guardian Orb

AP reduced from 65 to 55.

