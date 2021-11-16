Riot Forge reveals 2 new League-based games: Song of Nunu and CONV/RGENCE

Get ready for more new adventures within the ever-expanding world of Runeterra, League of Legends fans. Two new games from Riot Forge, Song of Nunu and CONV/RGENCE, are headed your way.

Song of Nunu will take place alongside League’s lovable pair of snowclad explorers, Nunu and Willump. This single-player story is going to focus on a heart-warming tale based in Freljord, where they both jump into an incredible journey to find Nunu’s lost mother.

The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam, GOG.com, and the Epic Games Store in 2022. But this isn’t the only title that’s been revealed by the company.

The next game to be released is called CONV/RGENCE, featuring Runeterra’s favorite time traveler Ekko jumping around in a single-player 2D platformer created by Double Stallion. As the Boy Who Shattered Time, players will get to explore the dark, shadowy, and diverse city of Zaun, discovering that some actions will have dire consequences. This title will also be available next year.

These games will be joining Riot Forge’s newest titles, Ruined King and Hextech Mayhem, which are both set to release today, Nov. 16.

