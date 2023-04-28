Riot finally gives release date for LoL’s upcoming deathmatch game mode

If you’ve been craving a new experience in League of Legends, you aren’t alone. Many players have been asking for new game modes for some time. But now, Riot Games is finally giving more information on a long-awaited mode that has been in development.

League’s upcoming two-vs-two-vs-two-vs-two deathmatch game mode will be going live with the 2023 summer event, according to lead gameplay producer Ryan “Reav3” Mireles. This mode will bring a ton of new mechanics and features that will be both fun and challenging for casuals and high-level players alike.

Additionally, the new mode will not be taking place on Summoner’s Rift or on any maps used in the past. Riot has confirmed that a new map is being developed for the mode and teased a few concept art pieces around what the deathmatch arena could look like when players jump into the battle for the first time.

Screengrab via Riot Games

From all of the art shared, the map will most likely be circle-shaped with each team starting in their own respective areas. The center of the map will have an area with multiple structures where players can collide with other teams.

Some of the art features bodies of water and bushes scattered in specific areas as well, which could allow for outplays and sudden ambushes from well-coordinated teams. These different map elements should give the mode a bit more variance when it comes to the gameplay and interactions with different champion combos.

Related: Riot offers deep dive into League’s upcoming 2-vs-2 deathmatch mode

This deathmatch mode will be unlike any game mode we’ve seen so far since players are only able to buy items, gain levels, and equip special Augments in between combat rounds. The mode was partially inspired by Teamfight Tactics‘ duo mode Double Up, which allows players to jump right into another game once they are eliminated.