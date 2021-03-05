Riot details full systemic healing reduction changes for League Patch 11.6

A series of experimental healing changes hit the League of Legends PBE yesterday. And now, Riot detailed the full changes slated for Patch 11.6.

Gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the tweaks today, which look to nerf some items while shifting stats on others. Vampiric Scepter, Immortal Shieldbow, and Blade of the Ruined King will all be adjusted, as well as the Ravenous Hunter rune.

Testing round 2 of systemic healing reduction for 11.6



In some cases this will be nerfs but in others it will be shifting stats keeping power neutral



Hopefully this is the last set of these and we can be in a good state where healing is a notable choice and not a baseline pic.twitter.com/MT7NByhZeJ — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 5, 2021

“Hopefully this is the last set of these and we can be in a good state where healing is a notable choice and not a baseline,” Scruffy said.

Vampiric Scepter’s life steal is dropping from 10 to eight percent, but it’ll cost 50 gold less (850). Immortal Shieldbow and Blade of the Ruined King are also losing two-percent life steal, dropping to 10 percent, but are getting additional balancing changes.

The life steal bonus on Shieldbow’s Lifeline passive will be removed in place for a 25 to 50 percent attack speed bonus on proc. To compensate for the lack of healing, the shield amount will change from 250 to 700 to 300 to 800. While this may be a bit of a nerf for melee champs, it’ll be a slight buff for ranged carries. And Blade of the Ruined King’s Siphon damage at max level is increasing from 120 to 150.

As for Ravenous Hunter’s base omnivamp, that’ll drop from one percent to zero. And players will get 1.5 percent omnivamp per stack instead of the previous 1.7.

Champion sustainability is oppressive right now, giving laners that benefit from life steal and omnivamp an additional edge. Shifting some of that power may free up the meta a bit.

Patch 11.6 should be released on Wednesday, March 17.

