Healing item nerfs hit League’s PBE

Riot is experimenting with a series of changes to life steal and omnivamp items on the Public Beta Environment (PBE), reducing the effect of healing and sustainability in League of Legends.

The developers are targeting Vampiric Scepter, Bloodthirster, Ravenous Hydra, Blade of the Ruined King, Sanguine Blade, Immortal Shieldbow, and Eclipse with nerfs, along with the Ravenous Hunter rune.

The changes will see the total cost of each of the items on the list increased by 50 gold (with the exception of Vampiric Scepter). The following items’ life steal were reduced by two percent.

Vampiric Scepter

Blade of the Ruined King

Immortal Shieldbow

The omnivamp of Ravenous Hunter was also lowered from 1 percent + 1.7 percent Bounty Hunter stack to 0 percent + 1.5 percent per Bounty Hunter stack.

The changes are a welcome addition to the game, one that may see the meta shift in a different direction. The nerfs to Ravenous Hunter, in particular, could open up new options and build paths for a number of champions.

The full list of nerfs is tentative and may never see the light of day on the live servers. If Riot ends up giving the changes the okay, though, they’ll likely launch with Patch 11.6 on Wednesday, March 17.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.