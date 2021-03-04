Riot deploys hotfixes for Pyke and Serpent’s Fang in League, Azir fix incoming today

Hotfixes addressing a series of Pyke and Serpent’s Fang bugs hit the live servers last night, according to League of Legends gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter. A fix to Azir’s ultimate is also said to be on the way.

Following the release of Patch 11.5, Pyke’s Gift of the Drowned Ones (Passive) hadn’t been working as intended, “not counting” untargetable enemies towards the additional health regeneration the champion receives when he’s near two or more foes.

Serpent’s Fang had also been malfunctioning since the latest patch. The Legendary item’s Shield Reaver passive was only applying on auto attacks, instead of both spells and auto attacks as designed.

We had hotfixes for Pyke and Serpent's Fang bugs go live today and we have an Azir R hotfix coming tomorrow. Thanks for your patience and reporting these to us. — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) March 4, 2021

Both Pyke and Serpent’s Fang received balance changes in Patch 11.5, resulting in the bugs.

Pyke’s grey health storage on his passive was changed from 25 to 50 percent of damage taken (levels 1-10) to 10 percent of damage taken (+25 percent lethality), increased to 35 percent of damage taken (+50 percent lethality) when two or more enemies are nearby.

Serpent’s Fang’s Shield Reaver was updated to make it “more broadly usable.” Dealing damage to an enemy champion unaffected by Shield Reaver now reduces any shield they gain by 50 percent for melee champions and 25 percent for ranged champions for the next three seconds, similar to Grievous Wounds but for shields.

Azir, another champion that was changed in Patch 11.5, receiving nerfs to his sand soldier damage, has also been facing an unfortunate bug. Emperor’s Divide’s (R) knockback isn’t working properly but will be fixed later today, Riot says.