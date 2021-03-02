Riot is targeting the jungle position in the latest League of Legends patch.

Champions like Master Yi and Sejuani, who haven’t seen much play in recent months, are set to receive changes. These adjustments could help the champions shoot up the tables in both a casual and competitive setting. Udyr and Rammus, two champions that have benefited greatly from season 11’s item overhaul, are getting tuned down a notch in Patch 11.5.

The devs are also providing some “clarification” for Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s synergy with Senna and helping Muramana “out of its identity crisis” with Essence Reaver by giving it more of a niche on Summoner’s Rift. Slight adjustments to Stridebreaker, Serpent’s Fang, and Maw of Malmortius are on the cards, too.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for League of Legends Patch 11.5.

Champions

Azir

Image via Riot Games

W – Arise!

Sand soldier damage: 60 to 160 (levels one to 18) to 50 to 150 (levels one to 18)

Gragas

Image via Riot Games

Q – Barrel Roll

Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 mana to 80 mana (at all ranks)

Jax

Image via Riot Games

Damage growth: 3.38 to 4.24

Karma

Image via Riot Games

Q – Inner Flame

Cooldown: 9/8.5/8/7.5/7 seconds to 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds

Kog’Maw

Image via Riot Games

W – Bio-Arcane Barrage

Bonus damage: 3/3.75/4.5/5.25/6 percent of target’s maximum health to 3/4/5/6/7 percent of target’s maximum health

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

E – Wuju Style

Base damage: 18/26/34/42/50 to 20/30/40/50/60

Pyke

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Gift of the Drowned Ones

Grey health storage: 25 to 50 percent of damage taken (levels one to 18) to 10 percent of damage taken (+25 percent lethality), increased to 35 percent of damage taken (+50 percent lethality) when two or more enemies are nearby

Qiyana

Image via Riot Games

W – Terrashape

Bonus damage: 8/16/24/32/40 (+30 percent AP) to 8/22/36/50/64 (+45 percent AP)

R – Supreme Display of Talent

Damage: 100/170/240 to 100/200/300

Rammus

Image via Riot Games

Health growth: 95 to 80

Rell

Image via Riot Games

Armor: 35 to 32

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down

Cooldown: 11 seconds to 13 seconds

W – Ferromancy: Mount Up

Cooldown: 11 seconds to 13 seconds

Samira

Image via Riot Games

Damage growth: 2.3 to three

Q – Flair

Damage ratio: 80/87.5/95/102.5/110 percent to 80/90/100/110/120 percent

Sejuani

Image via Riot Games

W – Winter’s Wrath

Second hit damage ratio: 5.25 percent of Sejuani’s maximum health to six percent of Sejuani’s maximum health

Seraphine

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Stage Presence

[Rem] Subsequent note damage decay: Seraphine’s Notes no longer decay in damage to non-minions

[New] Notes from allies now only deal 25 percent damage to all targets, including minions

Note damage: Four to 16 (levels one to 18) to 4/8/14/24 (levels 1/6/11/16)

R – Encore

Cooldown: 160/140/120 seconds to 180/150/120 seconds

Shaco

Image via Riot Games

W – Jack in the Box

Base damage: 15/20/25/30/35 to 10/15/20/25/30

Single target base damage: 35/50/65/80/95 to 25/40/55/70/85

[New] Jack in the Box now deals an additional 10/20/30/40/50 damage to monsters

Trundle

Image via Riot Games

Q – Chomp

Cooldown: Four seconds to 3.5 seconds

Twitch

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Deadly Venom

Damage ratio per stack: Three percent AP to 2.5 percent AP

R – Spray and Pray

Bonus damage: 25/40/55 to 30/45/60

Duration: Five seconds to six seocnds

Udyr

Image via Riot Games

Health growth: 99 to 92

R – Phoenix Stance

Aura total damage: 50/95/140/185/230/275 over four seconds to 40/80/120/160/200/240 over four seconds

Viego

Image via Riot Games

Mejai’s bugfix: Viego no longer loses stacks on Mejai’s Soulstealer and Dark Seal when possessing an enemy, and now gains the Mejai’s and Dark Seal’s stacks of enemies he possesses

Fixed a bug where Viego could sometimes possess an enemy soul from extreme ranges if cast right at the start of another possession

Fixed a bug where Viego would sometimes instantly possess souls without the one-second cast time

Passive – Sovereign’s Domination

Viego no longer dodges turret shots that are in the air when he starts the possession animation

Items

Muramana

Shock: Basic attacks and abilities deal 2.5 percent max mana as bonus damage against champions to Basic attacks deal 1.5 percent max mana as bonus damage. Melee abilities deal 3.5 percent max mana as bonus damage and ranged abilities deal 2.7 percent max mana as bonus damage; all abilities also deal +6 percent total AD as bonus damage against champions (on-hit attacks that trigger spell effects count as abilities for this purpose)

Shock bugfix: Fixed a bug where damaging abilities would proc Shock’s bonus damage once per ability, and should now only proc once per champion per ability

Stridebreaker

Halting slash dash range: 200 to 300

Halting slash dash speed: Slightly increased

Halting slash slow decay: 60 percent over two seconds to 40 percent over two seconds

Damage: 100 percent AD to 75 percent AD

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

[Update] Convert every one percent critical strike chance into two bonus physical damage on-hit, with a maximum of 100 percent critical strike chance. Wrath’s on-hit damage conversion is now affected by critical strike damage modifiers

Serpent’s Fang

[Update] Shield Reaver: Dealing damage to an enemy champion reduces any shields they gain by 50 percent for melee champions and 25 percent for ranged champions for the next three seconds. When you damage an enemy who is unaffected by Shield Reaver, reduce all shields on them by 50 percent for melee champions and 25 percent for ranged champions

On-hit item bug fix: Fixed a bug where Serpent’s Fang’s Shield Reaver passive would not reduce an enemy’s shields if the user had any on-hit items equipped

Maw of Malmortius

Total cost: 3,100 gold to 2,800 gold

Black Cleaver

Total cost: 3,300 gold to 3,100 gold

Health: 300 to 400

[Rem]: Black Cleaver no longer deals bonus physical damage

[New] Rage: Dealing physical damage to a champion grants five movement speed per stack of Carve on them for two seconds

Shop updates

Introducing Starter Bundles: The recommended view will now offer you the most popular combination of items players start with instead of just the first item

The font rendering has been improved in the item and search detail views

Additional bugfixes and performance improvements. Added two HP to the shop to round the number off

Shureyla’s Battlesong now properly appears in the Item Shop when filtering for “Ability Power” or “Mana & Regeneration”

Bug fixes and quality of life changes

League client: Discovered and fixed an issue that would cause players to be stuck at the “Waiting for Stats” screen instead of directing the player to their end-of-game lobby

League client: Fixed various rendering issues around the Match History graphs and statistics

League client: Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented players from trading champions in Champ Select

Heartseeker Quinn’s recall SFX now play properly

Camille’s W – Tactical Sweep heal now properly takes into account her outer cone bonus damage, not the inner cone damage

Fixed a bug where Tryndamere would be able to die through his R – Undying Rage if hit with a CC ability empowered by Horizon Focus

Bonus damage from Muramana and Ravenous Hydra’s Cleave passive now properly triggers with every attack after Urgot’s W – Purge is activated, not just the first attack

Ranged champions now properly benefit from Doran’s Shield’s Endure and Recovery passives

Fixed a bug where Udyr was able to trigger Tear of the Goddess’ mana charge with every attack

Fixed a bug where Runaan’s Hurricane’s bolts would generate additional stacks of Conqueror

Certain champions now properly receive experience when a dragon is defeated during the time they are untargetable through an ability (Master Yi, Xayah, Zed, Kayn, Maokai, Yuumi)

Ravenous Hydra’s Cleave passive now behaves more consistently across similar abilities

Fixed a bug where Ezreal would not trigger Runaan’s Hurricane when casting Q – Mystic Shot and turning around at the same time

Fixed a bug where if Shyvana’s W – Burnout was active, Ravenous Hydra’s Cleave passive would not work after the first attack

Relic Shield’s Spoils of War kills from a support now properly count towards Viktor’s Passive – Glorious Evolution and Cull stacks

Samira’s R – Infernal Trigger now properly applies Ravenous Hydra’s Cleave passive

Upcoming skins and chromas

Skins

Beezahar

Yuubee

Bee’Maw

Chromas

Beezahar

Yuubee

Bee’Maw

