Riot delays ticket sales for LCS Championship finals following Summer Split uncertainty

The ticket sales for the LCS Championship weekend, which was expected to be held on August 18 and 19 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, were indefinitely postponed today following the two-week delay of the 2023 LCS Summer Split. It is currently not clear when the LCS Championship as a whole will take place, nor is it known if the finals will be making their way to the east coast.

The postponement of ticket sales comes only a day after Riot officially delayed the start of the upcoming Summer Split due to not reaching an agreement with the LCS Players Association (LCSPA) on the state of the North American Challengers League (NACL). Players intended to walk out of the original first day of the split, leading to further uncertainty regarding what would be featured on the broadcast that day.

The Mastercard Presale and General On-Sale for 2023 LCS Championship Weekend in Newark, NJ will be delayed until further notice.



Additionally, fans who purchased tickets to week one or two of the 2023 Summer Split at Riot Games Arena will be refunded. pic.twitter.com/CgOhDydHgE — LCS (@LCSOfficial) May 31, 2023

Should these two bodies not reach an agreement by the new start date of the Summer Split—June 15—Riot has stated that the LCS Summer Split will be canceled in its entirety, and the region will be disqualified from this year’s World Championship.

Riot also detailed in today’s announcement that any fans who purchased tickets to the first two weeks of the 2023 LCS Summer Split live at the Riot Games Arena would be eligible for a refund. These refunds will likely be sent back to the ticket holders promptly, though tickets for the remainder of the season leading up to the original LCS Championship date remain available to purchase.

At this time, no timeframe for the LCS Championship—neither its beginning rounds nor the finals—has been provided.

Dot Esports has reached out to Riot Games regarding the status of the LCS Championship and the location of the finals, but has yet to receive a response at time of writing.

