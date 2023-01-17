Riot considered adding League skins for Jungle Pets, but one thing held the devs back

The true reason behind Riot Games introducing jungle pets surfaced only recently with the League of Legends devs shedding light on the entire concept, explaining that jungle pets were predominantly designed as a visual metaphor for jungle newcomers to understand the basics of jungling. As the League community further dives into the meat of what jungle pets mean for the game, the devs admitted jungle pets could have gotten skins.

Riot GalaxySmash pitched in the community’s discussion on League’s subreddit on Monday arguing on the role and value of jungle pets. There the dev said the developing team originally considered adding jungle pet skins to the game but that would mean pets would have to become a permanent feature, which is a commitment Riot just couldn’t make at the time.

“Releasing skins would mean that the mechanic must stay in the game for the rest of its existence, which isn’t a commitment we want to make,” the dev said.

When asked if jungle pet skins might come in the future, the dev shrugged off the entire idea of pets ever getting skins in League. “We will not release skins for the pets. We have come out and said this previously,” GalaxySmash said.

The idea of jungle pets getting skins is not too far off from Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics. But Riot would probably have to go above and beyond to create skins for these adorable jungle pets. Still, it might be good news for all those who can’t control themselves when it comes to League cosmetics.