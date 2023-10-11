Riot confirms return date for LoL’s much-anticipated Nexus Blitz mode

It’s been three years since League of Legends players experienced the chaos of Nexus Blitz, but later this month, Riot Games will be bringing back the hectic game mode for everyone to enjoy once again.

To help celebrate the 2023 World Championship in South Korea, Nexus Blitz will return from Tuesday, Oct. 24 until Monday, Nov. 27. The exciting game mode will allow casual players and solo queue warriors alike to relax and unwind in one of the most unique modes in League history.

it’s back 😏 Nexus Blitz returns to the League client Oct 24 at 2PM CT pic.twitter.com/Bzq7SACwwr — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 11, 2023

Nexus Blitz was first introduced as an experimental game mode in 2018, featuring a plethora of different minigames and gimmicks scattered throughout its smaller map. Although the game mode still had three lanes, a jungle, and similar objectives to Summoner’s Rift, the majority of players were encouraged to come together and fight.

There were a handful of different events that would occur during a match, including a Scuttle Crab Race, a Slight Ride battle, and a battle royale type mode with a fire circle that quickly shrunk down to force players to fight among each other for victory. It was one of the first game modes of its kind, and helped inspire the developers when creating their next hit game mode, Arena.

Nexus Blitz was eventually shelved in 2020 after the Spirit Blossom event concluded, and wasn’t seen again—until Riot developers confirmed that the mode would make a surprise return this year, along with multiple other announcements, such as changes to ranked, AI bot system changes, and the return of Arena.

These fun, randomized game modes are the go-to for casual players who are looking to have a much more lighthearted experience in League, rather than the intense nature of solo queue. Toxicity is also much lower in these game modes, since they are meant for experimentation and fun, rather than hunting for elo.

