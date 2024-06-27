The leaked Esports World Cup trophy looks like a wiener—and LoL fans can’t take it seriously

An image of the Esports World Cup trophy leaked, and League of Legends players can’t help but laugh.

The image was posted on League’s subreddit, and players immediately flooded the comments section. Unsurprisingly, everyone thinks it looks like a penis or some sort of sex toy made out of gold.

“Welp. Time to make an excuse so my GF doesn’t watch this event. Ain’t no way I’m competing with that,” one player said. Another added, “I should call him.” Others just posted hilarious memes, including a shot of a character from How I Met Your Mother with the words “that’s a penis.”

The trophy has… an interesting shape. Image via Reddit

Many mocked how ironic it is the Esports World Cup looks like this. They pointed out how the tournament is being held in Saudi Arabia, where LGBTQ+ rights are prohibited. According to Human Dignity Trust, same-sex activity is restricted under Sharia law. LGBTQ+ behavior is criminalized in the country. “Somehow a country where being gay is illegal designed a giant dildo as a trophy,” one player wrote.

But in the end, it remains to be seen if this leaked trophy is actually real. It could easily all be a hoax.

Besides League, The Esports World Cup will host events for Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, Apex Legends, EA FC 2024, and more. The League competition kicks off on Thursday, July 4.

