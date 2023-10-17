Riot confirms frequently reporting LoL players can backfire

In this day and age, you can report toxic and griefing League of Legends basically everywhere—the lobby, during a match, and even after the match. But, it turns out you shouldn’t use the reporting system too often.

During his recent stream, Riot Games’ lead champion designer August “Riot August” Browning confirmed that reporting other players frequently, whether that’s for toxic behavior or inting, will result in your reports being taken less seriously.

“We look at reports less from people who report too much… Player who report everybody for most pointless things, we don’t listen to their reports because it’s really easy to identify that player. This person is just mad at everyone and will report anybody for doing literally anything,” Riot August explained.

Essentially, Riot August is saying here that if you abuse the system, and continuously report, for example, three out of 10 players in your games, there’s a high chance your actions will mean nothing in the eyes of Riot.

Although this may sound like a terrible idea with toxicity running rampant in League and this could end with more and more players behaving inappropriately, ignoring reports from fans who have one too many complaints is probably for the best. Were it not for this system, the real reports would never get through to Riot, and it would be left dealing with minor complaints like another player banning someone’s favourite champion.

But, it remains to be answered if you’ll get punished by the system if you’re truly using the reports rightfully, and you’ve just had bad luck for the past couple of games and Riot forced your hand to report multiple players.

So, the moral of this entire story is to use reports only when necessary, and don’t use them as a tool to get revenge on a player who stole your cannon minion or your frog. Don’t worry there will be more frogs in your next game.

About the author