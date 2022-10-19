Riot changes the icons of various items and Caitlyn’s abilities on League PBE 

Riot Games is updating the icons of Caitlyn’s abilities, as well as some new and returning items, ahead of the 2023 League of Legends preseason.

Caitlyn is a well-known and popular AD carry, especially after the success of the Arcane animated series. The champion received an Art and Sustainability Update (ASU) in 2021 that changed her character model and visual effects, and brought more overall visual clarity, making the champion compatible with the graphics of newer champions. But her abilities have kept the same icons since she was added to League in 2011, with the exception of her passive.

Caitlyn’s new ability icons

The latest PBE (Public Beta Environment) update, which also included additions for the 2023 preseason, shows new icons for all of the sheriff’s skills, including the passive. The biggest change is in her ultimate, which will no longer show the shot but rather the champion’s eye behind her rifle scope. Her other abilities generally remain recognizable but with a higher standard of detail and better visual clarity.

Current icons | Screengrab via Riot Games

New icons | Screengrab via League of Legends PBE

Even though these changes came just a year after Caitlyn’s ASU, her champion icon remains the same as before its visual update.

New item icons

As for the items that are being added or reworked in the 2023 preseason, some of them are receiving slight visual updates while others will get major changes compared to their previous versions. Here is a list of the items with changes and the new icons of those that have received the biggest changes.

Night Harvester

Riftmaker

Last Whisper

Iceborn Gauntlet

Prowler’s Claw

Recurve Bow

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Void Staff

Death’s Dance

Spear of Shojin

Essence Reaver

The Collector

Ravenous Hydra

Tiamat

Umbral Glaive

Guardian’s Orb

Guardian’s Hammer

The following items will receive more impactful changes in their designs or color changes, so they may appear strange to players who already knew them before.

Rod of Ages is the item with the biggest design change. Its previous version was removed in Patch 10.23 and will now return in the 2023 preseason. Blade of the Ruined King’s color scheme and some details will be more like a Shadow Isles design worthy of being wielded by Viego. The Catalyst of Aeons also underwent major changes, now resembling an item originating in Demacia.

Abyssal Mask

Screengrab via League of Legends PBE

Blade of the Ruined King

Screengrab via League of Legends PBE

Catalyst of Aeons

Screengrab via League of Legends PBE

Guardian’s Blade

Screengrab via League of Legends PBE

Manamune

Screengrab via League of Legends PBE

Muramana

Screengrab via League of Legends PBE

Rod of Ages

Screengrab via League of Legends PBE

All of these changes are currently on the PBE servers for testing and are not final releases. They should arrive on League’s live servers along with the 12.21 update on Nov. 2, 2022.