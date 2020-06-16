Riot celebrates Pride Month with rainbow poros merch line

Riot Games is celebrating Pride Month, which offers visibility to the LGBTQIA+ community, with a poro-themed line of merchandising.

The line features two models decorated in several colors, corresponding to the colors of the seven-stripe pride flag. They cost $25 each and feature poros, Runeterra’s cutest mascots.

We're sharing our support for the LGBTQIA+ community with limited edition tees that celebrate Pride Month. Wave your flag with the help of a fluffy little poro to show your support and solidarity. Available now through June 30th. https://t.co/C3uDZ3mR1n pic.twitter.com/IDSMC5t39N — Riot Games (@riotgames) June 16, 2020

“We’re stepping up our support for the LGBTQIA+ community with limited tees that celebrate Pride Month,” the item description reads. “Wave your flag with the help of a fluffy poro to show your support and solidarity.”

Riot has worked with a nonprofit organization called It Gets Better to create events to celebrate Pride Month every year since 2017. These events have featured digital items and real accessories, like the free pins in 2018.

Free poro icons with rainbow flag colors are still available in the League of Legends store too, as well as several themed items in Legends of Runeterra. The exclusive merchandising will be sold until June 30.