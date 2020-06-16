Riot Games is targeting a few of the Rift’s usual suspects in the next League of Legends patch and honing in on the mid lane.

The developers are staying true to form and buffing Ryze ahead of Worlds 2020, which is set to take place in China later this year. Ryze has the highest individual pick rate in the mid lane at Worlds and has routinely remained a meta champion.

In 2020, though, Ryze has fallen down to the ladder. He has a devastatingly low 47.21 percent win rate in the Platinum division and above and has barely seen the light of day in North America’s LCS and Europe’s LEC. To counter this, buffs are on their way.

Patch Preview 10.13



We have a few details already in here, but I'll share the rest of the change lists tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/p7TnryQB9w — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 15, 2020

To go alongside the Ryze buffs, Riot is nerfing Cassiopeia and Syndra—two of League’s most intrusive champions. The duo received micro-nerfs in the last patch, but it appears they weren’t quite enough.

What makes the champions so strong is their adaptability. Cassiopeia can be played in the top, mid, and bot lane positions and Syndra in the mid and bottom lane.

Syndra has a relatively poor win rate in solo queue, but in competitive play, she’s one of the most contested picks. Cassiopeia, though, is rarely seen in competitive play. But on the ladder, she has some of the highest win rates across multiple positions.

The specific champion changes remain unannounced, but Riot will likely outline all the adjustments for League’s Patch 10.13 later this evening.