Riot aims to adjust Jinx’s “power distribution” in League Patch 11.3, making her “more enjoyable” to play

The Loose Cannon is getting some love.

Riot plans to breathe new life into Jinx in next week’s League of Legends patch.

Gameplay designer Kevin “Captain Gameplay” Huang revealed the full list of Jinx changes coming to Summoner’s Rift on Feb. 3, detailing adjustments to the champion’s Switcheroo and Flame Chompers abilities.

In Patch 11.3, the devs are increasing Switcheroo’s rocket range from 75/100/120/150/175 to 100/125/150/175/200, while decreasing its attack speed penality from -25 percent to -10 percent.

Saw some confusion about the jinx changes. heres the full set of changes for context pic.twitter.com/3Zj2tfX60I — Riot Captain Gameplay (@riot_captain) January 28, 2021

Riot is also increasing the cost of Flame Chompers from 70 to 90 mana, but decreasing its arm time from 0.7 seconds to 0.5 seconds. To compensate for this, Jinx’s base health is being reduced from 610 to 550.

The aim of these changes, according to Riot, is to adjust Jinx’s “power distribution” in favor of “feels and agency” to both make her “more enjoyable to pilot” and better in all levels of play.

“Jinx is a champion we’ve identified as having long term degraded breadth and depth, but still has high player resonance,” Riot explained.

It remains to be seen how these changes will take shape on Summoner’s Rift, but they appear to be a step in the right direction.

Patch 11.3 is scheduled to launch next week on Wednesday, Feb. 3.