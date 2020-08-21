Here are the results for the 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs

The 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs will kick off on Friday, Aug. 21 with a huge match between SK Gaming and Schalke 04, who went on a miraculous run to even qualify for the postseason.
LEC playoff matches are going to be held in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The top six teams from the 2020 LEC Summer Split regular season will fight for a chance to be crowned the region’s latest champion and a shot at this year’s World Championship in Shanghai.
|Rank
|Team name
|Games
|Points
|1
|Rogue
|13-5
|+8
|2
|MAD Lions
|12-6
|+6
|3
|G2 Esports
|11-7
|+4
|4
|Fnatic
|9-9
|+0
|5
|SK Gaming
|9-9
|+0
|6
|Schalke04
|8-10
|+2
Rogue have already qualified for Worlds 2020, but three other LEC teams will get a chance to compete in the international tournament based on how they perform in the playoffs.
Here are the results from the 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs.
Round one
- Aug. 21: Schalke 04 2-0 SK Gaming (match in progress)
- Aug. 22: G2 vs. MAD Lions
- Aug. 23 Rogue vs. Fnatic
Round two
- Aug. 28: TBD vs. TBD
Round three
- Aug. 29: TBD vs. TBD
Semifinals
- Aug. 30: TBD vs. TBD
- Sept. 5: TBD vs. TBD
Finals
- Sept. 6: TBD vs. TBD
Every match will be streamed on the official Riot Games LEC Twitch channel.
This article will be updated until the 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs conclude.
Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.