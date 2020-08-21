Here are the results for the 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs

G2 Esports are looking for their fourth crown in a row.

The 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs will kick off on Friday, Aug. 21 with a huge match between SK Gaming and Schalke 04, who went on a miraculous run to even qualify for the postseason.

LEC playoff matches are going to be held in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top six teams from the 2020 LEC Summer Split regular season will fight for a chance to be crowned the region’s latest champion and a shot at this year’s World Championship in Shanghai.

Rank Team name Games Points 1 Rogue 13-5 +8 2 MAD Lions 12-6 +6 3 G2 Esports 11-7 +4 4 Fnatic 9-9 +0 5 SK Gaming 9-9 +0 6 Schalke04 8-10 +2

Rogue have already qualified for Worlds 2020, but three other LEC teams will get a chance to compete in the international tournament based on how they perform in the playoffs.

Here are the results from the 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs.

Round one

Aug. 21: Schalke 04 2-0 SK Gaming (match in progress)

Aug. 22: G2 vs. MAD Lions

Aug. 23 Rogue vs. Fnatic

Round two

Aug. 28: TBD vs. TBD

Round three

Aug. 29: TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

Aug. 30: TBD vs. TBD

Sept. 5: TBD vs. TBD

Finals

Sept. 6: TBD vs. TBD

Every match will be streamed on the official Riot Games LEC Twitch channel.

This article will be updated until the 2020 LEC Summer Split playoffs conclude.

