Queen’s wrath continues: Rek’Sai reigns supreme in League despite nerfs

It’s an open secret that Rek’Sai has been in a strong spot for more than five patches now. With League of Legends Patch 12.19, Riot Games finally plucked up its courage and nerfed the true void queen with a minor nerf targeting her base AD and jungle clear speed. Although Rek’Sai’s base attack damage was reduced from 64 to 61, she still reigns supreme in Summoner’s Rift.

Contrary to beliefs, Rek’Sai’s win rate has, after the nerfs, even grown in Platinum and above games from 52.35 percent to 53.19 percent, according to U.GG.

We currently have no definitive answer to why exactly Rek’Sai’s win rate grew by 0.84 percent, but we believe that the answer lies in her pick rate. During Patch 12.18, Rek’Sai had a pick rate of 3.8 percent and a ban rate of 8.2 percent, while on Patch 12.19, her pick rate fell to 2.9 percent, and her ban rate decreased to 6.8 percent.

In other words, the League community probably believes these recent nerfs hit Rek’Sai hard, which resulted in her pick rate plummeting. So, she was left in the hands of mains and knowledgeable players that know how to utilize the champion to its fullest potential.

If this pattern continues, we can expect Rek’Sai’s win rate to potentially grow even more since these nerfs were only a slap on the wrist.