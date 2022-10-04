League of Legends Patch 12.19: Full notes and updates

After a full year of waiting, Worlds 2022 began on Sept. 29. This means that Riot Games can once again focus on balancing the game for average League of Legends players.

So, Patch 12.19 is, unsurprisingly, an experimentation-oriented patch toying with buffing off-meta champion builds like AP Twitch, AP Nunu, jungle and top lane Blitzcrank, crit Garen, AP Tahm Kench, and AP Malphite.

Patch 12.19 is also bringing the mid-scope Syndra update that will turn her from an early-game burst mage into a scaling late-game monster with a mini Elder Drake buff. Other than that, AP assassins like Ekko and Fizz are, after several months in the gutter, finally getting some love.

Here’s the list of changes going live with League Patch 12.19.

Champions

Syndra

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base Health: 593 > 563

Passive – Transcendent

Updated Passive: Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters of Wrath via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities.

Mana from Splinters: Syndra restores 20-215 (based on levels one-18) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy

Transcended: At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15 percent Total AP Syndra can gain Splinters of Wrath from the following methods:

Damaging an enemy champion with two abilities within four seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1/11/18) Splinters (eight-second cooldown per target)

Syndra will receive five Splinters of Wrath when she levels up

Killing a Cannon minion grants one Splinter of Wrath

New- New Look: When Syndra fully upgrades an ability she will receive a new, upgraded ability icon

Q – Dark Sphere

Cooldown: four seconds > seven seconds

Mana Cost: 40/50/60/70/80 > 40/45/50/55/60

Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 65 percent AP) > 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 70 percent AP)

New-Transcended Dark Sphere: Upon gathering 40 Splinters of Wrath, Q will be able to store up to 2 charges. (Note: 1.25 second cooldown between casts)

W – Force of Will

Sphere Pickup Detection Radius: 400 units > 500 units

New- Run, Playthings: Non-Sphere units that Syndra picks up will now be unable to die while under Syndra’s control. There was previously a very small amount of time units could die while being picked up which has been removed.

New- Transcended Force of Will: Upon gathering 60 Splinters of Wrath, W will deal an additional 15 percent (+1.5 percent per 100 AP) true damage

E – Scatter the Weak

Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/15 seconds > 15 seconds at all ranks

Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds > 1.25 seconds

Magic Damage: 85/130/175/220/265 (+ 60 percent AP) > 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 55 percent AP)

Scatter Angle: 34 degrees > 56 degrees

New- Personal Space: Reduced the likelihood of Q not stunning targets at close range

New- Transcended Scatter the Weak: Upon gathering 80 Splinters of Wrath, Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 degrees > 84 degrees) and also slows enemies by 70 percent for 1.25 seconds (applied after initial CC)

and also slows enemies by (applied after initial CC) Removed- Fire Away: Dark Spheres spawned after casting Scatter the Weak are no longer fired as missiles

R – Unleashed Power

Damage per Sphere: 90/140/190 (+ 20 percent AP) > 90/130/170 (+ 17 percent AP)

New-New Passive: Unleashed Power will now grant Q – Dark Sphere an additional 10/20/30 Ability Haste

New- Transcended Unleashed Power: Upon gathering 100 Splinters of Wrath, Unleashed Power will execute champions below 15 percent max health

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base Attack Speed: 0.625 > 0.65

Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 > 0.7

W – Overdrive

Mana Cost: 75 > 85

Bonus Attack Speed: 30/38/46/54/62 percent > 40/53/66/79/92 percent

New- Magical Punch: Attacks during W deal an additional one percent of target’s maximum HP in magic damage. Against minions and monsters, this damage is increased by an extra 60-180 (based on level) damage.

E – Power Fist

Mana Cost: 25 > 40

Knock Up Duration: 0.9 seconds > one second

Empowered Auto Attack Damage: 200 percent total AD > 200 percent total AD (+ 25 percent AP)

New- No One is Safe: Against minions and monsters, Blitzcrank’s E empowered auto attacks will deal a bonus 150 percent total AD (+ 125 percent AP) damage

R – Static Field

Maximum Stacks from Passive: three > unlimited

Magic Damage from Stacks On-Hit: 50/100/150 (+ 30 percent AP) > 50/100/150 (+ 30/40/50 percent AP)

Magic Damage: 275/400/525 (+ 100 percent AP) > 275/400/525 (+ 125 percent AP)

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where Blitzcrank’s W movement speed would decay inconsistently or too quickly.

Ekko

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Z-Drive Resonance

Third Proc Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+ 80 percent AP) > 30-140 (based on level) (+ 90 percent AP)

R – Chronobreak

Magic Damage: 150/300/450 (+ 150 percent AP) > 150/325/500 (+ 175 percent AP)

Fizz

Image via Riot Games

E – Playful/Trickster

Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270(+ 75 percent AP) > 70/120/170/220/270 (+ 90 percent AP)

Garen

Image via Riot Games

E – Judgment

Critical Strike Damage: 58 percent (+ one percent per one percent bonus critical strike damage) > 75 percent (+ one percent per one percent bonus critical strike damage)

Jinx

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base Attack Damage: 57 > 59

R – Super Mega Death Rocket!

Base Damage to Primary Target: 250/400/550 > 300/450/600

Kai’Sa

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Second Skin

Fifth Stack Proc Damage: 15 percent (+ 5 percent per 100 AP) of target’s missing health > 15 percent (+ 6 percent per 100 AP) of target’s missing health

Malphite

Image via Riot Games

W – Thunderclap

Cone AoE Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 20 percent AP) (+ 15 percent armor) > 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30 percent AP) (+ 15 percent armor)

R – Unstoppable Force

Magic Damage: 200/300/400 (+ 80 percent AP) > 200/300/400 (+ 90 percent AP)

Master Yi

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 > 2.2

E – Wuju Style

Bonus True Damage: 30/35/40/45/50 (+35 percent bonus AD) > 30/35/40/45/50 (+30 percent bonus AD)

Nasus

Image via Riot Games

Q – Siphoning Strike

Empowered Basic Attack Range: 150 (25 bonus range) > 175 (50 bonus range)

W – Wither

Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent of movement speed slow (23.5/29.5/35.5/41.5/47.5 percent) > 75 percent of movement speed slow (new attack speed slow values: 35.25/44.25/53.25/62.25/71.25 percent)

R – Fury of the Sands

Increased Size: +30 percent Size > +30/35/40 percent Size (levels six/11/16)

New- Big Pupper: AoE radius of Nasus’ damage now increases based on his size

Damage Tick Rate: Every 1 second > Every 0.5 second (note: overall damage is unchanged)

Bug fixes

Fixed a bug where Nasus’ damage over time text was not stacking

Nunu

Image via Riot Games

R – Absolute Zero

Magic Damage: 625/950/1275 (+ 250 percent AP) > 625/950/1275 (+ 300 percent AP)

Rakan

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Fey Feathers

Shield Strength: 30-225 (based on level) (+ 85 percent AP) > 30-225 (based on level) (+ 95 percent AP)

Q – Gleaming Quill

Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 60 percent AP) > 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 70 percent AP)

Rek’Sai

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base Attack Damage: 64 > 61

Ryze

Image via Riot Games

Q – Overload

Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 50 percent AP) (+ two percent bonus mana) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 55 percent AP) (+ two percent bonus mana)

W – Rune Prison

Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 60 percent AP) (+ four percent bonus mana) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 70 percent AP) (+ four percent bonus mana)

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

W – Burnout

Magic Damage per Tick: 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 10 percent bonus AD) > 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 15 percent bonus AD)

Bonus On-Hit Magic Damage: 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 5 percent bonus AD) > 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 7.5 percent bonus AD)

E – Flame Breath

Auto Attacks Against Marked Enemies Damage: 3.75 percent of target’s maximum health > 3.5 percent of target’s maximum health

Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+30 percent AD) (+70 percent AP) > 60/100/140/180/220 (+40 percent AD) (+90 percent AP)

Dragon Form Extra Damage: Additional 100-160 (based on level) (+30 percent AD) (+30 percent AP) > Additional 75-135 (based on level) (+30 percent AD) (+30 percent AP) (Note: this is in addition to the E base damage)

Sona

Image via Riot Games

Q – Hymn of Valor

Base Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 > 50/80/110/140/170

E – Song of Celerity

Power Chord Slow: 40 percent (+ four percent per 100 AP) > 50 percent (+ four percent per 100 AP)

Tahm Kench

Image via Riot Games

Q – Tongue Lash

Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 70 percent AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc eight-60 (based on level)) (+ three percent bonus health) > 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90 percent AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc eight-60 (based on level)) (+ three percent bonus health)

W – Abyssal Dive

Damage Per Stack: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 100 percent AP) > 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125 percent AP)

Twitch

Image via Riot Games

Passive – Deadly Venom

Damage Per Stack: 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ 2.5 percent AP) > 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ three percent AP)

E – Contaminate

Magic Damage per Stack: 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35 percent bonus AD) (+ 33 percent AP) AP > 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35 percent bonus AD) (+ 35 percent AP)

Udyr

Image via Riot Games

Q – Wilding Claw

New- Minions Beware: Awakened Wilding Claw will now deal a minimum of 40-160 damage based on current level per strike of lightning

Items

Eclipse