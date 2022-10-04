League of Legends Patch 12.19: Full notes and updates

After a full year of waiting, Worlds 2022 began on Sept. 29. This means that Riot Games can once again focus on balancing the game for average League of Legends players.
So, Patch 12.19 is, unsurprisingly, an experimentation-oriented patch toying with buffing off-meta champion builds like AP Twitch, AP Nunu, jungle and top lane Blitzcrank, crit Garen, AP Tahm Kench, and AP Malphite.
Patch 12.19 is also bringing the mid-scope Syndra update that will turn her from an early-game burst mage into a scaling late-game monster with a mini Elder Drake buff. Other than that, AP assassins like Ekko and Fizz are, after several months in the gutter, finally getting some love.
Here’s the list of changes going live with League Patch 12.19.
Champions
Syndra
Base stats
- Base Health: 593 > 563
Passive – Transcendent
- Updated Passive: Syndra collects up to 120 Splinters of Wrath via damaging enemy champions and gaining levels. Splinters of Wrath enhance Syndra and her abilities.
- Mana from Splinters: Syndra restores 20-215 (based on levels one-18) mana whenever she collects a Splinter from an enemy
- Transcended: At 120 Splinters, Syndra gains 15 percent Total AP Syndra can gain Splinters of Wrath from the following methods:
- Damaging an enemy champion with two abilities within four seconds grants (1/2/3 at levels 1/11/18) Splinters (eight-second cooldown per target)
- Syndra will receive five Splinters of Wrath when she levels up
- Killing a Cannon minion grants one Splinter of Wrath
- New- New Look: When Syndra fully upgrades an ability she will receive a new, upgraded ability icon
Q – Dark Sphere
- Cooldown: four seconds > seven seconds
- Mana Cost: 40/50/60/70/80 > 40/45/50/55/60
- Magic Damage: 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 65 percent AP) > 70/105/140/175/210 (+ 70 percent AP)
- New-Transcended Dark Sphere: Upon gathering 40 Splinters of Wrath, Q will be able to store up to 2 charges. (Note: 1.25 second cooldown between casts)
W – Force of Will
- Sphere Pickup Detection Radius: 400 units > 500 units
- New- Run, Playthings: Non-Sphere units that Syndra picks up will now be unable to die while under Syndra’s control. There was previously a very small amount of time units could die while being picked up which has been removed.
- New- Transcended Force of Will: Upon gathering 60 Splinters of Wrath, W will deal an additional 15 percent (+1.5 percent per 100 AP) true damage
E – Scatter the Weak
- Cooldown: 18/17/16/15/15 seconds > 15 seconds at all ranks
- Stun Duration: 1.5 seconds > 1.25 seconds
- Magic Damage: 85/130/175/220/265 (+ 60 percent AP) > 75/115/155/195/235 (+ 55 percent AP)
- Scatter Angle: 34 degrees > 56 degrees
- New- Personal Space: Reduced the likelihood of Q not stunning targets at close range
- New- Transcended Scatter the Weak: Upon gathering 80 Splinters of Wrath, Scatter the Weak’s cone is increased (56 degrees > 84 degrees) and also slows enemies by 70 percent for 1.25 seconds (applied after initial CC)
- Removed- Fire Away: Dark Spheres spawned after casting Scatter the Weak are no longer fired as missiles
R – Unleashed Power
- Damage per Sphere: 90/140/190 (+ 20 percent AP) > 90/130/170 (+ 17 percent AP)
- New-New Passive: Unleashed Power will now grant Q – Dark Sphere an additional 10/20/30 Ability Haste
- New- Transcended Unleashed Power: Upon gathering 100 Splinters of Wrath, Unleashed Power will execute champions below 15 percent max health
Blitzcrank
Base stats
- Base Attack Speed: 0.625 > 0.65
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 > 0.7
W – Overdrive
- Mana Cost: 75 > 85
- Bonus Attack Speed: 30/38/46/54/62 percent > 40/53/66/79/92 percent
- New- Magical Punch: Attacks during W deal an additional one percent of target’s maximum HP in magic damage. Against minions and monsters, this damage is increased by an extra 60-180 (based on level) damage.
E – Power Fist
- Mana Cost: 25 > 40
- Knock Up Duration: 0.9 seconds > one second
- Empowered Auto Attack Damage: 200 percent total AD > 200 percent total AD (+ 25 percent AP)
- New- No One is Safe: Against minions and monsters, Blitzcrank’s E empowered auto attacks will deal a bonus 150 percent total AD (+ 125 percent AP) damage
R – Static Field
- Maximum Stacks from Passive: three > unlimited
- Magic Damage from Stacks On-Hit: 50/100/150 (+ 30 percent AP) > 50/100/150 (+ 30/40/50 percent AP)
- Magic Damage: 275/400/525 (+ 100 percent AP) > 275/400/525 (+ 125 percent AP)
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where Blitzcrank’s W movement speed would decay inconsistently or too quickly.
Ekko
Passive – Z-Drive Resonance
- Third Proc Damage: 30-140 (based on level) (+ 80 percent AP) > 30-140 (based on level) (+ 90 percent AP)
R – Chronobreak
- Magic Damage: 150/300/450 (+ 150 percent AP) > 150/325/500 (+ 175 percent AP)
Fizz
E – Playful/Trickster
- Magic Damage: 70/120/170/220/270(+ 75 percent AP) > 70/120/170/220/270 (+ 90 percent AP)
Garen
E – Judgment
- Critical Strike Damage: 58 percent (+ one percent per one percent bonus critical strike damage) > 75 percent (+ one percent per one percent bonus critical strike damage)
Jinx
Base stats
- Base Attack Damage: 57 > 59
R – Super Mega Death Rocket!
- Base Damage to Primary Target: 250/400/550 > 300/450/600
Kai’Sa
Passive – Second Skin
- Fifth Stack Proc Damage: 15 percent (+ 5 percent per 100 AP) of target’s missing health > 15 percent (+ 6 percent per 100 AP) of target’s missing health
Malphite
W – Thunderclap
- Cone AoE Physical Damage: 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 20 percent AP) (+ 15 percent armor) > 15/25/35/45/55 (+ 30 percent AP) (+ 15 percent armor)
R – Unstoppable Force
- Magic Damage: 200/300/400 (+ 80 percent AP) > 200/300/400 (+ 90 percent AP)
Master Yi
Base stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 2.5 > 2.2
E – Wuju Style
- Bonus True Damage: 30/35/40/45/50 (+35 percent bonus AD) > 30/35/40/45/50 (+30 percent bonus AD)
Nasus
Q – Siphoning Strike
- Empowered Basic Attack Range: 150 (25 bonus range) > 175 (50 bonus range)
W – Wither
- Attack Speed Slow: 50 percent of movement speed slow (23.5/29.5/35.5/41.5/47.5 percent) > 75 percent of movement speed slow (new attack speed slow values: 35.25/44.25/53.25/62.25/71.25 percent)
R – Fury of the Sands
- Increased Size: +30 percent Size > +30/35/40 percent Size (levels six/11/16)
- New- Big Pupper: AoE radius of Nasus’ damage now increases based on his size
- Damage Tick Rate: Every 1 second > Every 0.5 second (note: overall damage is unchanged)
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug where Nasus’ damage over time text was not stacking
Nunu
R – Absolute Zero
- Magic Damage: 625/950/1275 (+ 250 percent AP) > 625/950/1275 (+ 300 percent AP)
Rakan
Passive – Fey Feathers
- Shield Strength: 30-225 (based on level) (+ 85 percent AP) > 30-225 (based on level) (+ 95 percent AP)
Q – Gleaming Quill
- Magic Damage: 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 60 percent AP) > 70/115/160/205/250 (+ 70 percent AP)
Rek’Sai
Base stats
- Base Attack Damage: 64 > 61
Ryze
Q – Overload
- Magic Damage: 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 50 percent AP) (+ two percent bonus mana) > 70/90/110/130/150 (+ 55 percent AP) (+ two percent bonus mana)
W – Rune Prison
- Magic Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 60 percent AP) (+ four percent bonus mana) > 80/110/140/170/200 (+ 70 percent AP) (+ four percent bonus mana)
Shyvana
W – Burnout
- Magic Damage per Tick: 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 10 percent bonus AD) > 10/16.25/22.5/28.75/35 (+ 15 percent bonus AD)
- Bonus On-Hit Magic Damage: 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 5 percent bonus AD) > 5/8.125/11.25/14.375/17.5 (+ 7.5 percent bonus AD)
E – Flame Breath
- Auto Attacks Against Marked Enemies Damage: 3.75 percent of target’s maximum health > 3.5 percent of target’s maximum health
- Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+30 percent AD) (+70 percent AP) > 60/100/140/180/220 (+40 percent AD) (+90 percent AP)
- Dragon Form Extra Damage: Additional 100-160 (based on level) (+30 percent AD) (+30 percent AP) > Additional 75-135 (based on level) (+30 percent AD) (+30 percent AP) (Note: this is in addition to the E base damage)
Sona
Q – Hymn of Valor
- Base Damage: 40/70/100/130/160 > 50/80/110/140/170
E – Song of Celerity
- Power Chord Slow: 40 percent (+ four percent per 100 AP) > 50 percent (+ four percent per 100 AP)
Tahm Kench
Q – Tongue Lash
- Magic Damage: 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 70 percent AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc eight-60 (based on level)) (+ three percent bonus health) > 80/130/180/230/280 (+ 90 percent AP) (+ An Acquired Taste proc eight-60 (based on level)) (+ three percent bonus health)
W – Abyssal Dive
- Damage Per Stack: 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 100 percent AP) > 100/135/170/205/240 (+ 125 percent AP)
Twitch
Passive – Deadly Venom
- Damage Per Stack: 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ 2.5 percent AP) > 1/2/3/4/5 (based on level) (+ three percent AP)
E – Contaminate
- Magic Damage per Stack: 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35 percent bonus AD) (+ 33 percent AP) AP > 35/50/65/80/95 (+ 35 percent bonus AD) (+ 35 percent AP)
Udyr
Q – Wilding Claw
- New- Minions Beware: Awakened Wilding Claw will now deal a minimum of 40-160 damage based on current level per strike of lightning
Items
Eclipse
- Bonus Attack Damage: 55 > 60
- Lethality: 18 > 12