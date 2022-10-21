Why can’t EU and NA close the gap with China and Korea? Rekkles outlines the key differences between the League regions

It's not as simple as it seems.

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

After Rogue were eliminated from the 2022 League of Legends World Championship by JD Gaming last night, Martin “Rekkles” Larsson shared his perspective on the gap between the Western and Eastern regions.

The Swede, who plays for Karmine Corp, pointed to a couple of variables that have led to such a big difference between the regions. This includes the East’s superior drafts, bigger champion pools, and individual prowess.

“There is a lot of small things that makes it this way,” Rekkles said. “They [LCK and LPL] are top shape individually… it almost always feels like they play every champ in the game so they can always make good draft.”

When noting individual differences between players in the regions, Rekkles used the tennis term “unforced errors,” which describes a mistake when a player wrongly reads a situation or makes a wrong decision without pressure from their opposition. According to Rekkles, Western players make more of these types of errors.

“Basically mistakes that aren’t the enemy surfing on you, it’s just you misjudging the situation or misplaying the situation. I think we have more unforced errors from Western players than Eastern players.”

There are many areas where Eastern teams come out on top, according to Rekkles.”It’s a lot of small things that weighs up, you know. Little bit of draft, little bit of individual play, little bit of teamplay, and if you add everything together, it becomes… yeah, it becomes a gap.”

With last night’s devastating 3-0 loss, Rogue’s journey at Worlds 2022 has ended. JDG, meanwhile, have advanced to the semifinals, where they will play the winner of T1 and Royal Never Give Up next week.