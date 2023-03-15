Red-hot C9 shake up LCS Spring Split standings by dismantling FlyQuest

In perhaps the most important match to be played in the LCS this Spring Split, Cloud9 absolutely dominated FlyQuest, earning full control over first place in the league in the split’s eleventh hour. With just two games left on the schedule, C9 now hold a full-game lead over FlyQuest in the standings thanks to today’s near-perfect shellacking.

This marks the first time that C9 have held sole possession of first place over FlyQuest by more than a half-game all season.

In just over 26 minutes, C9 wiped the floor with FlyQuest, posting a kill differential of 12 to 2 while holding a monstrous gold lead of 16,000 by the time they toppled FlyQuest’s Nexus.

Both teams came into the final week of the split with identical 12-3 records, although Cloud9 had been on a much hotter streak as of late, running into superweek on a five-game winstreak. FlyQuest, who appeared to be running away with the league throughout the majority of the Spring, have now crashed back down to Earth, losing three of their last four games.

Today, it got late pretty early for FlyQuest, as a three-for-zero teamfight over a dragon accompanied by a cross-map solo kill put C9 up by 5k gold just 11 minutes in. From there, they were able to snowball their lead and put FlyQuest away for good, surrendering just one objective (a bottom lane turret) throughout the entire contest.

Now, C9 holds a stark advantage over FlyQuest in the race for the LCS top seed. FlyQuest will need assistance from the other teams in the LCS this weekend—notably Immortals and CLG, who are C9’s next opponents—if they want to reclaim their place atop the standings. Should FlyQuest eventually catch back up to C9 and close the one-game gap before the regular split comes to an end, there could be a potential tiebreaker between the two teams, considering they’ve split the head-to-head this Spring.

FlyQuest will close out their superweek with matchups against Golden Guardians and TSM.