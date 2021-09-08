RED Canids to boot camp in Spain ahead of Worlds 2021

RED Canids, the winner of the second split of the Brazilian Championship of League of Legends (CBLoL), will boot camp in Spain prior to the start of Worlds 2021, the owner of the organization, Felippe Corradini, revealed today.

Guilherme “Guigo” Ruiz, Gabriel “Aegis” Lemos, Adriano “Avenger” Perassoli, Alexandre “TitaN” Lima, and Gabriel “Jojo” Dzelme secured a spot in the most prestigious League tournament of the year following their 3-1 victory against Rensga in the CBLoL grand finals on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Escolhido destino do bootcamp, vamos pra Espanha! Mais infos em breve! #GoRED — Felippe Corradini (@fecorradini) September 8, 2021

Corradini told Brazilian website Globo Esporte that RED Canids chose Spain for its boot camp because it’s the country where the organization has a place to practice. Spain is also accepting the entry of Brazilians as long as they’re vaccinated for COVID-19. Globo Esporte reported last week that the players received their first shot, which Corradini said is enough to enter Spain.

RED Canids still don’t have a confirmed date for when the team will leave the country for the boot camp, but it might depart on Monday, Sept. 13. The practice will be important, given that Brazilian teams have continuously failed to perform well at Worlds. Most of the teams have been sent home with just one win and a Brazilian squad is yet to progress to Worlds’ group stage after Riot implemented the play-in stage, where the CBLoL winners start in the competition.

Dot Esports reported earlier this week that Worlds 2021 will take place in Iceland and will use the same arena that hosted the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational. The play-in stage will reportedly take place from Oct. 5 to 9, so RED Canids could enjoy some weeks of practice in Europe if they travel soon.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.