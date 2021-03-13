Rare Atom secure a LPL playoff spot after a dominant 55-minute series

The team is currently on a nine game win streak following their strong performance throughout the split.

Rare Atom, the dark horse of the LPL, has dismantled Invictus Gaming with a quick 2-0 sweep today in the eight week of the 2021 LPL Spring Split.

The team formerly known as Vici Gaming has secured their playoff spot for the first time since 2016, when it had notorious players on their roster such as DanDy and Easyhoon. The MVP votes were picked up by Leyan and FoFo, two outstanding players who showed that they can play multiple champions to a high level. Leyan used Udyr to take over the map in the first game, finishing deathless against the 2018 League of Legends world champions. Mid laner FoFo popped off on Corki, a pick which seems to always find its way in the meta.

Keeping the win streak alive! 9 in a row for RA as they take down IG in convincing fashion!! #LPL #AllWeFightFor pic.twitter.com/S9g0oT44v8 — LPL (@lplenglish) March 13, 2021

Invictus Gaming has been struggling to pick wins recently and are on the brink of missing playoffs. Today’s series showed a lackluster draft and mostly focus on comfort picks, which don’t work out in the current meta. RA was able to capitalize on this and secure two decisive wins to extend their win streak to nine games.

Following this victory, RA(10-3) climbed to third place in the 2021 LPL Spring Split standings. They had a weak 1-3 start of the split, but quickly bounced back and improved on their weaknesses to climb quickly through the standings. Their remaining matches will put them to a test. In the last week of this split, they’ll have to face Royal Never Give Up and EDward Gaming, the current two leaders in the standings.

