The 2019 League of Legends World Championship in Europe is coming soon. The event will feature the best teams in the world fighting for a shot at winning the Summoner’s Cup. And for the first time, there’s hope in the LEC that a home team can get to the finals and become the world champion.

But first, teams need to actually qualify for a shot at making a run at Worlds. Various teams from multiple leagues across the globe are lined up to have a shot at representing their region, but only a few can actually make it.

Just like in previous years, the top two teams from the LCS, LEC, and LMS will be placed into the group stage, but there’s been a changing of the guard this year. Following Invictus Gaming’s 2018 Worlds victory, only two of the LCK teams will go straight into the group stage for the first time in years, while all three LPL teams will slot into pool play alongside Vietnam’s (VCS) representative.

This means that the third seeds from the LCS, LEC, LCK, and LMS will be forced to fight through the play-in stage against the International Wildcard teams for a shot at the final four spots in groups.

Here are all of the teams attending Worlds, as well as how they qualified for this event.

LCS (North America)

TBA:

TBA:

TBA:

LEC (Europe)

G2 Esports: Guaranteed either 1st or 2nd seed.

TBA:

TBA:

LCK (South Korea)

TBA:

TBA:

TBA:

LMS (TW/HK/MCO)

TBA:

TBA:

TBA:

LPL (China)

TBA:

TBA:

TBA:

VCS (Vietnam)

TBA:

CBLOL (Brazil)

TBA:

LCL (Russia)

TBA:

LJL (Japan)

TBA:

LLN (Latin America North)

TBA:

CLS (Latin America South)

TBA:

OPL (Oceania)

TBA:

SEA (South East Asia)

TBA:

TCL (Turkey)

TBA:

