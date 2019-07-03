Qiyana’s Q has a new glitch that can be recreated by dying while casting her E ability

Riot Games just released its newest champion for League of Legends, Qiyana, and players have already found a pretty gamechanging bug in her kit that can be recreated easily while on the Summoner’s Rift.

A user posted a video on the League of Legends subreddit showing Qiyana’s Q ability, Edge of Ixtal, glitching out. In the video, the player first uses Qiyana’s W, Terrashape, which makes her choose an element to charge her Q.

r/leagueoflegends – I think Qiyana’s Q is broke, video as proof r/leagueoflegends: This is a subreddit devoted to League of Legends.

When she uses her Q, however, the ability actually shoots out in a seemingly random direction as supposed to where the player is aiming at. There might be a very interesting reason for this glitch, though, as some players have pointed out.

If Qiyana dies while using her E dash towards an enemy, her Edge of Ixtal ability will constantly aim towards the enemy she was about to dash toward. For context, Qiyana’s E—which is named Audacity—has the player dash a fixed distance towards a targeted minion or champion. If you cast Edge of Ixtal during Audacity, it will aim the Q at the dash target.

If this bug occurs, players will not be able to control where their Q shoots out—it will always target the last person they targeted with their E before death. The only way to temporarily “fix” the bug is to E toward a champion or minion again. This bug is interesting because if a player decides not to “fix” the bug, they can use their Q to scout where that enemy champion is.

Riot has already popped up in the comments of the Reddit post, so we should expect a patch for this glitch some time soon.