PSG Talon to wear VCS badge on jerseys at Worlds 2021

PSG Talon will be wearing the VCS logo on their jerseys at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship to honor the two teams that are unable to attend the event, the organization announced today.

GAM Esports and Saigon Buffalo Esports can’t attend the international tournament this year due to “travel restrictions.” This is the second year running in which the VCS has missed Worlds due to a third-party issue.

“We are sorry to hear that the teams from the VCS will not be able to attend Worlds again this year,” PSG Talon said. “During MSI, the Vietnamese fans provided so much support and cheered us on to a final 4 finish in Iceland. To honor this support and to bring more focus of the World’s attention to the strength of the Southeast Asia region, we have been granted the request to wear the VCS Championship badge on our jersey.”

This gesture has had a great reception from the community so far, celebrating this form of solidarity and proof of union of the SEA teams.

Worlds 2021 begins on Oct. 5. PSG Talon are in Group C for the main event and will compete alongside Fnatic, Royal Never Give Up, and an unknown team from the play-in stage.

