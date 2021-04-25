PSG Talon to attend MSI without their starting AD carry

The team also played with substitutes during the World Championship in 2020.

The Pacific Championship Series’ most dominant team will be attending their second international event in many years without their full starting roster.

Wong “Unified” Chun Kit, the League of Legends team’s AD carry, will remain at the organization’s team house in Hong Kong upon doctor’s requests due to recurring cases of pneumothorax.

Pneumothorax is a condition that occurs when air leaks into the space between the lungs and chest wall, causing the lung or portion of it to collapse.

The PCS’ runner-up Beyond Gaming has been cleared by Riot Games to loan its ADC Chiu “Doggo” Tzu-Chuan to PSG Talon for the duration of the Mid-Season Invitational.

Unified has had quite the standout year in his domestic league. Playing primarily Kai’Sa, Tristana, and Aphelios. Unified finished the split with a K/D/A of 14.6, which would have been the highest K/D/A of any player attending MSI this year that had at least 20 games played in their role.

In the PCS’ playoffs series, PSG defeated Beyond Gaming twice, and on each occasion, it was a definitive 3-0. Unified looked doubly as potent as Doggo during their matches in playoffs and will be sorely missed by his team during this upcoming event.

“Throughout Spring, Unified has been suffering from pneumothorax … and has been and out of hospital over the past several weeks,” PSG said. “PSG Talon management have been in close discussions with Unified and his doctor regarding air travel. Upon assessing the risks of flying … we have collectively decided that Unified will remain in Hong Kong and not take part at MSI in Iceland.”

There have multiple recorded collapsed lung cases in esports and some interesting research conducted on why there might be some correlation between being at high risk of pneumothorax and the sometimes unhealthy lifestyle of a professional gamer—but this is unconfirmed.

MSI will take place from May 6 to 22, in Reykjavík, Iceland.

