PSG Talon sweeps FlyQuest at MSI 2024, secures a spot in Bracket Stage

In a high-stakes showdown at the 2024 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, PSG Talon delivered a resounding performance, eliminating North American representatives FlyQuest to secure their berth in the bracket stage.

In the Play-Ins stage rematch between PSG Talon and Fly Quest, the PCS representatives avenged their previous encounter with the North American team with a convincing 2-0 victory.

Fly Quest jungler Inspired and his team arrives to compete during the last day of the MSI 2024 Play-Ins. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Despite an initially promising start for FlyQuest, the first game of the series highlighted PSG Talon’s strategic prowess and adaptability. Exploiting FlyQuest’s overextension in the jungle, the PCS representatives swiftly seized control of the game, methodically setting up vision control in the top lane to leverage advantages in other areas of the Rift. With precise teamfight execution and calculated macro plays, PSG Talon capitalized on their lead, ultimately securing a decisive victory and setting the tone for the series.

However, it was in the second and final game of the series that PSG Talon truly asserted their dominance. From the outset, they dictated the pace of the game, capitalizing on early-game advantages through successful ganks and skirmishes around key objectives. As the gold lead widened and kill differentials skyrocketed, FlyQuest found themselves increasingly on the back foot, unable to disrupt PSG Talon’s relentless onslaught.

By the 20-minute mark, PSG Talon had amassed an insurmountable gold lead, were at soul point and had 13 kills more than their opponents, effectively sealing their victory and solidifying their place in the bracket stage of MSI 2024.

The crushing defeat suffered by FlyQuest at the hands of PSG Talon not only marked the end of their run in the tournament but also served as a testament to the strength and skill of the PCS team, which has yet to miss an MSI since its rebranding in 2020. As PSG Talon advances to the next stage of MSI 2024, their commanding performance serves as a reminder of the wildcard that minor region teams can be at League international events.

