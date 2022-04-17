PSG Talon return to MSI after 2022 PCS Spring Split playoffs victory

Another professional League of Legends team has joined the growing lineup of competitors at this year’s Mid-Season Invitational after dominating their region in both the regular season and playoffs.

PSG Talon from the PCS have officially qualified for MSI 2022, hoping to surprise fans around the world once more. With a 3-2 grand finals victory over rivals CTBC Flying Oyster, PSG Talon successfully carried their momentum from finishing first in the Spring Split and bounced back from the verge of elimination.

THAT FINAL TEAM FIGHT!!! pic.twitter.com/6NG08WXktf — PSG TALON (@PSG_Talon) April 17, 2022

The PCS Spring Split champions fell to CTBC Flying Oyster in the winners finals of the playoffs, forcing PSG Talon to reevaluate their plans if they wanted to meet the team once more in the grand finals. A close 3-2 victory over J Team earned them the right to face CTBC Flying Oyster once more, getting payback for their loss and gaining hold of that championship title.

At last year’s MSI, PSG Talon shocked the world by ending in third place, only behind RNG and DWG KIA. They successfully toppled popular teams such as the LCS’ Cloud9 and the LEC’s MAD Lions, bringing close attention to how they’ll perform this year.

PSG Talon join the LEC’s G2 Esports, LCK’s T1, LLA’s Team Aze, TCL’s Istanbul Wildcats, LJL’s DetonatioN FocusMe, and LCO’s ORDER on the list of teams that have already qualified for MSI. As other Spring Splits around the world approach their conclusion, the complete lineup for MSI will be finalized.

MSI, the first international League event of the year, is set to start on May 10 in Busan, South Korea. It will last three weeks and conclude with the finals on May 29.