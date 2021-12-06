PSG Talon parts ways with Maple

The roster is down to just three players at the moment.

League of Legends Taiwanese mid laner Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang is no longer part of PSG Talon.

This is the fourth roster change in PSG Talon since the team failed to qualify for Worlds 2021 playoffs, having finished in third in Group C with three wins and three losses. South Korean coach Kwon “Helper” Yeong-jae left on Oct. 25, while jungler Kim “River” Dong-woo and top laner Wong “Kartis” Ka Lok parted ways with the organization in mid-November.

Today is a sad day as bid farewell to @PSGTLN_Maple😭



Thank you for the wonderful contributions throughout 2021. The PSG FAM 🔴🔵 wishes you all the best in your future endeavors 🙇 #PSG #ICICESTPARIS #LOL pic.twitter.com/5nzgO7TYwK — PSG TALON (@PSG_Talon) December 6, 2021

Maple joined PSG Talon’s lineup in December 2020 after he parted ways with LNG Esports. During his stint with the Hong Kong-Taiwanese team, he helped them to win PCS Spring in April 2021 and PCS Summer in August 2021. Worlds aside, the team did fairly well in the Mid-Season Invitational, the second most important international League tournament, reaching the semifinals where they fell to Royal Never Give Up.

With the departure of Maple, PSG Talon’s roster has been depleted to just three players, bot laner Wong “Unified” Chun Kit, support Ling “Kaiwing” Kai Wing, and top laner Su “Hanabi” Chia-Hsiang. The latter’s contract expired in November, but the organization is yet to announce whether he is in the roster for 2022 or not.

The free agency period has been going on since the end of Worlds 2021, and it is likely PSG Talon will reveal its new lineup soon.

