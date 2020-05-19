Profit joins Team Flash’s starting roster for 2020 VCS Summer Split

The veteran top laner is also the first Korean player to join the region.

Top laner Profit has found a new path for his League of Legends career after departing Rogue’s Academy team at the start of 2020 season. The veteran joined Team Flash in Vietnam earlier today, becoming the first Korean player—and the first import—to join the VCS.

The 24-year-old top laner spent all of 2019 in the LEC where he played on a struggling Rogue roster. He also shared time with young, up-and-coming top laner Finn.

👉🏻 Join us in welcoming our first Korean talent and ex T1 star, @Profitlol to our team! #teamflash #makinggamersheroes pic.twitter.com/HczImqS8CB — Team Flash (@teamflash_gg) May 19, 2020

The team ultimately finished in last place during the Spring Split and were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in the summer. Afterward, Rogue management decided to move forward with making Finn the permanent starter for the following year.

Since leaving Rogue, Profit has stayed in Vietnam for the past four months and has even documented his adventures in the country on his new YouTube channel. He’s also been streaming Vietnamese solo queue, trying to hit rank one in the region.

Profit will be bolstering a Team Flash roster that just won the 2020 VCS Spring championship. The team ended the regular season with a 10-4 record and took down both EVOS Esports and GAM Esports for the trophy. GAM Esports were actually the favorites to win the season after they only lost one game during the split.

Although the veteran top laner hasn’t played for a whole split, Team Flash should be one of the favorites to win the upcoming 2020 VCS Summer Split.