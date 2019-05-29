Preorders for Invictus Gaming championship figures end May 31

Only two days remain before preorders for the Invictus Gaming championship figures close on May 31.

As the first toys to celebrate a specific world championship team and its players, the mini figures feature each of the six Invictus Gaming World Championship skins that released in April. The figures appeared on the League of Legends merch store shortly after the skins’ release on the game’s live servers earlier in the month.

Each of the figures stands between 2.5 and 3 inches tall and is sold as a part of a set, which includes all six figures for $40 and comes with a free summoner’s icon featuring the team’s logo in a golden outline.

Invictus Gaming brought home China’s first Worlds trophy after the team defeated Fnatic in a clean 3-0 sweep during the 2018 World Championship. Members of the roster then chose Fiora, Camille, Irelia, LeBlanc, Kai’Sa, and Rakan as the champions to represent them with the annual esports skins for the following year.

The skins feature the six champions with blonde hair and piercing yellow eyes, dressed in black and white outfits with bright blue accents to symbolize Invictus Gaming’s team colors.

Fans who preorder the Invictus Gaming mini figures will ensure the toys’ delivery in October.