PowerOfEvil gives update on uncertain future ahead of 2023 League season

The eternal roster-hopper will be watching from the sidelines to start 2023.

PowerOfEvil, one of professional League of Legends’ most recognizable veterans, will not be playing on the competitive stage next season, the mid laner announced via Twitter earlier today.

“For the first time since 2014, I won’t be playing competitively in the next split as I did not receive an offer from a team for the upcoming Spring Split,” PowerOfEvil said. “My expectations regarding roster/staff and goals did not align with the organizations interested in me.”

2023 has some big changes in store for me…https://t.co/iZOdvRJ0VD — Tristan Schrage (@PowerOfEvilLoL) November 23, 2022

PowerOfEvil has been a mainstay in western League since he broke out onto the scene with Unicorns of Love in 2014. After spending four years in Europe to start his career, PowerOfEvil has spent the last four seasons in North America. A true journeyman, PowerOfEvil has played for eight different teams in the last eight years. The only team he stayed with for longer than one year was his first squad, UoL.

This past season, PowerOfEvil spent the year with Immortals. The team failed to qualify for the LCS playoffs in both the Spring and Summer Splits.

“My last season was difficult for a number of reasons which I do not want to discuss publicly but all of it made the last season very exhausting,” PowerOfEvil said. “Now is the best time to reload my batteries!”

With no offers on the table for next season, PowerOfEvil is taking a similar route that many teamless League pros have taken: He will focus on content creation and streaming in the near future. PoE confirmed that he’ll be heading home to Germany for the foreseeable future to prioritize this next step in his career.

The veteran is keeping his doors open, though. He said he “will weigh all options seriously and decide accordingly” should he receive an offer from a team ahead of next year’s Summer Split or the 2024 season.